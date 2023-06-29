Maya Jama rocks velour track pants during luxe treatment

Maya Jama may be a natural beauty, but even the most goddess-like of stars require the occasional pamper session. The Love Island star booked herself into a skincare session with celebrity facialist Shane Cooper on Wednesday. Needless to say, her subsequent glow has got us all checking our beauty routine.

The 28-year-old relaxed in Cooper’s luxury clinic looked laid-back in a pair of navy blue velour track pants and a white cropped tee boasting a Y2K butterfly motif. The star paired her look with a coordinating velour track jacket featuring crimson racer stripes that ran vertically down the side of the sporty set.

WATCH: Maya Jama stuns in sparkling bodycon dress

Maya crossed her perfectly manicured hands over her stomach as she reclined on the bed during her tech-savvy treatment.

© Instagram Maya Jama served up Y2K splendour in velour

In other images from her session, the star enjoyed a dewy face mask and wore her raven hair swept back by a headband. She wrote: “Happy place,” on the selfie, which she then shared via her Instagram Stories.

© Instagram The star shared an insight into her skincare treatment

When it comes to noughties style, Maya clearly reigns supreme. Even when she’s off duty and taking a break from onscreen bombshell appearances, the star ensures her outfit choices are always on fleek.

From divine corset concoctions to on-trend denim jorts (that’s right they’re back and more Gen Z than ever), the star has rocked it all. For her most recent stint on Aftersun, the presenter rocked a Renaissance-esque, lace-up corset crafted from bone white broderie anglaise material. The wildy popular garment featured a boned bodice, a ruffled hemline, a sweetheart neckline and a cut-out section.

© Instagram The presenter has a host of covetable on-trend looks

Fans adored the post, not to mention Maya’s angelic outfit. “There are seven wonders of the world but when you were born there were 8,” one follower wrote, while another said: “We need a moment.” A third commented: “Unreal,” and a fourth said: “You are out of this universe.”

© Instagram Maya regularly debuts new outfits on Love Island

The star paired the corset with a sleek white midi skirt, which is set to be the biggest trend for the summer season. She completed her attire with some white strappy heels to quite literally elevate her attire and wore her hair tied up in a romantically styled messy bun.

MORE MAYA: Meet Love Island star Maya Jama's lookalike mum