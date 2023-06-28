Penny Lancaster is a vision in flattering V-neck dress at chic tennis event

Penny Lancaster wowed in a chic white dress as she attended The Boodles tennis tournament in partnership with HELLO! at Stoke Park on Wednesday, looking fresh and summery in her neutral look.

The former model wore a pretty button-down dress with flattering balloon sleeves and a V-neckline, styling it with a pouch clutch bag and strappy neutral heels.

Her signature thick blonde hair was styled in soft waves, and she added some pretty drop earrings to her look.

© Ben Hoskins Penny Lancaster looked beautiful in a crisp white dress at The Boodles tennis tournament in partnership with HELLO!

Penny was joined at the boutique tennis event by fellow stars including Strictly Come Dancing professionals Nadiya Bychkova, Kai Widdrington, Nikita Kuzmin and Vito Coppola, as well as Good Morning Britain's Charlotte Hawkins and actor Ryan Thomas.

© Ben Hoskins Charlotte Hawkins, Kirsty Gallacher and Chemmy Alcott

Former Strictly alumni Ola and James Jordan were also in attendance – with Ola looking beautiful in a floral dress, while fellow dancer Nadiya wowed in a full-length yellow number.

Penny lives in Essex with her husband Rod Stewart, who is currently touring the UK performing his music – though he recently had to clarify to fans that he will not be retiring any time soon, after making some comments about putting some of his more famous songs 'to rest'.

© Ben Hoskins Ola and James Jordan also attended the tennis event

© Ben Hoskins Nadiya Bychkova wowed in a full-length yellow dress

He wrote on Instagram: "I’d like to clear up any confusion that I may have caused with my dear fans and the media. I shall never retire! I was put on this earth to be a singer and will keep doing so for as long as the good lord lets me. I’ll be playing the hits as advertised for the UK, US, South America and Vegas and into 2024 but no retirement as such.

The rockstar added: "During recent interviews, I’ve mentioned my newest passion is big band/swing music and when we wrap this greatest hits tour, it’s something I’m very eager to share with you. I could never turn my back on the songs that I’ve written and sung over the last six decades. They are like my children. I created them and I love them. I'll always come back to them, just like I did after The Great American Songbook series, which I shall boastfully add, sold 26 million albums!

© David M. Benett Rod and Penny have been married since 2007

"I look forward to seeing you on the road with all the hits, and I can't wait to introduce you to my new swing album next year."

Supportive Penny is often there to watch Rod perform, and she joined him recently at a fundraising event for children's charities – looking stunning once again in a pink floral midi dress.

© Instagram Penny and her friend Tanya recently marked 34 years of friendship

Sharing some photos on Instagram she sweetly wrote: "So grateful to be a part of Saturday night's ‘Dine & Disco’, where @beverleyknight and @sirrodstewart performed. Thanks @chrisevanstfi and his team, plus the very generous 50 couples who donated towards the 1.7m raised for Children’s charities."

The star also rocked a leopard-print summer dress in another recent post on Instagram, as she posed for a photo with one of her closest friends. Teaming her look with Converse trainers and gold jewellery, she wrote: "So grateful for this angel in my life @tanlinds. Our souls connected some 34 years ago and even though more recently we have lived our lives apart, when we do come together it’s like no time has passed."