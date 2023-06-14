Today's Dylan Dreyer models unexpected beachwear posing waterside in Hawaii

Dylan Dreyer caused more envy amongst her fans on Wednesday when she updated them with a beautiful beach photo from her time away from New York.

The Today host looked radiant in a snapshot she shared on Instagram in which she was marveling at a rainbow while standing on the white sandy shores of Hawaii.

She wrote: "The actual end of the rainbow!!! (Well, actually, a rainbow is a full circle that’s cut off by the horizon…#themoreyouknow) but for our purposes, we found the end of a rainbow."

Dylan was tanned and toned but ditched the idea of swimwear, despite the heavenly weather, and opted for a casual outfit consisting of jeans and a button-down shirt.

She held her sunglasses in her hands and beamed for the camera. Fans commented: "I don’t know how you’re wearing pants. In Hawaii," and, "Looking svelte Dylan! Glad you're there! Share who made that shirt you're wearing, my fav kind."

Others commented on her appearance and said she looked "beautiful" and "so cute".It's an exciting adventure for Dylan who rarely sits still due to her job and her home life as a mom-of-three.

She's been ticking off all the states of America and Hawaii is her 50th. "Started a quick, rough compilation of when I’ve been to each state," she wrote on social media ahead of her trip. "49 states are on the list…heading towards #50 today!! More to come…" she wrote.

On arrival from New York, Dylan looked happy and relaxed as she posed on a balcony wearing a garland, with a clear blue sea view and palm trees behind her.

In the caption, she wrote: "50 was worth the wait! Hello Hawaii!" Her trip to Hawaii comes on the heels of a mini-vacation with her husband, Brian Fichera.

She enjoyed a little adult time with her hubby while their three chilren, Calvin, six, Oliver, three and one-year-old, Rusty, stayed at home in the Big Apple.

Dylan adores being a mom and in an exclusive interview with HELLO! last year, she opened up about being a parent. "I wish I had started having kids sooner," she said. "Because I really love everything about kids.

"I never thought I would love it as much as I do. Being a mom is the best. I love fostering their ideas, I also somehow found more patience after becoming a mom."

The family have an apartment in New York where all three boys share a room. When Dylan announced the news that she was pregnant with her third child, fans were quick to tell her she'd "have to move" to a bigger home, but after welcoming Russell (aka Rusty), Dylan proudly revealed: "I think they all fit just fine…for now."

The television host then shared a candid Instagram post revealing exactly how her three boys are fitting inside one room at their family home in New York.

The space features bunk beds with a bed on top of Cal and a cot down the bottom for Oliver.

There's also an additional cot for Rusty as well as a changing table and plenty of soft toys. Adorable!

