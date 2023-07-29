Carol Vorderman is an absolute dream in figure-hugging leather trousers

Carol Vorderman has consistently proven that she's nothing short of a goddess and her latest look really got heads turning, as she posed in the best pair of leather trousers.

Taking to her Instagram on Saturday, the This Morning star posed up a storm ahead of her appearance on BBC Radio Wales, and she looked stunning. The skintight trousers highlighted her hourglass physique and she added up the glam factor with a fitted belt and a white frilly shirt that really made her stand out from the crowd.

She completed her picture-perfect look with a gold chain and a pair of knee-high leather boots, while she wore her blonde tresses loose, allowing the curls to stretch down past her shoulder.In a lengthy caption, she penned: "BBC RADIO WALES. Had a great kitchen disco show with @natsus1 and chats on the show today.

"Former paratrooper Chris Lewis who has walked more than 19,000 miles around Britain for @SSAFA arrived home In Swansea today. Honestly he and his partner Kate who he met halfway round when she helped him with his tent, they walked the last half together, she had their baby Magnus on the way (he's 14 months old now) and the 3 of them crossed the finish line together.

"His story made me cry to be honest when he was talking about the immense kindness of people everywhere. He's such a good human being. Wow. See his story and donate if you want to www.chriswalks.com."

Her fans were quick to react to the gorgeous post, as one enthused: "You look bloody gorgeous my darling," and a second added: "That's one beautiful woman," while a third said: "Always looking gorgeous."

Many others were quick to notice her flawless hairstyle and lavished her with compliments, with many labelling the 'do as "beautiful."

Carol works hard to keep her flawless physique, and earlier in the week, the presenter and author posted some snaps of herself wearing a skintight neon green top and figure-hugging black leggings as she put herself through her paces.

The star looked as glamorous as ever as she beamed for the camera while lifting heavy weights, smiling up from a workout bench and using the rowing machine. She kept her makeup natural, showing off her naturally radiant skin as her long blonde locks flowed in loose waves.

She captioned the images: "GYM THIS MORNING. Loving it. @coachingbychar keeping it real and happy. Nudging back to full-on fitness [heart emoji] @the.gymset. Tell you what, it's about fitness bit about energy, head space, happy smiling and a whole lot more. Love it. Leggings @stronger."