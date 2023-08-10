Carol Vorderman is an absolute vixen in skintight velvet skirt

This Morning presenter Carol Vorderman is known for her daring sense of fashion

Carol Vorderman is always able to turn a head with her flawless sense of fashion and the This Morning star proved this on Thursday with a daring new look that entertained her followers.

The 62-year-old looked absolutely radiant as she posed in a red-hot velvet skirt that highlighted her stunning curves. An oversized belt cinched in her waist, and she added a tan shirt to the mix alongside a pair of nude heels and a dazzling golden bracelet that would have stolen the show entirely on its own. Her bouncy blonde locks were styled into tresses and flowed elegantly down past her shoulders.

Carol shared the photos ahead of the Pride of Britain Awards, which she has hosted since 1999, and she posed alongside some of the other people who are creating this year's ceremony, alongside co-presenter Ashley Bango, Dragon's Den star Steven Bartlett, Good Morning Britain star Ranvir Singh and sociologist Jason Arday.

In her caption, the former Countdown presenter shared: "An inspiring afternoon at the @prideofbritain judging day. I can't wait for you to meet this years winners."

© Instagram Carol showed off her incredible new look

Fans were driven wild by the stunning photos, as one enthused: "That skirt!!!!" while a second said: "You look lovely Carol x. It's a wonderful event these people put the great in Great Britain," and a third teased: "It's not fair you look to young it must it's be the Welsh Air??"

A fourth penned: "Ageless beauty is timeless that transcends the boundaries of time, reflecting the beauty and radiance that comes from within," and a fourth wrote: "I hope it went well. You always look so lovely and your face is so beautiful too."

© Instagram Carol teamed up with fellow ITV star Ranvir Singh

Carol's latest outfit comes shortly after she broke the internet when she posed in a lavish outfit in the brightest shade of pink as she celebrated the 60th birthday of her close friend, Yvie Burnett, a fitness coach.

In the snapshots, Carol wore a skintight hot pink top, which she paired with a light beige figure-hugging leather skirt and matching fishnets, worn with black high heels. The stunning star kept her blonde locks flowing loose, styled into loose waves, and wore a neutral lip with a smoky eye and light blush.

© Instagram Carol has some of the best looks

In one photo, Carol and her friends held up champagne glasses and beamed for the camera, in another they were seen laughing together, and in a third, Carol took a selfie of her look, looking sultry as she did so. She captioned the pictures: "Our beautiful 'Scottish sis' (in the middle) had a big birthday yesterday.

"Hard to believe but our @yvieburnett, former professional opera singer and now voice coach to global stars inc @lewiscapaldi... Well she has turned 60... WOW."

© Instagram The star works hard to keep her physique

Carol continued: "When I say Yvie loves pink... she LOVES pink. So we (@julessampson & I) got her all pink presents including a big EVERYTHING bag which she's going to use when she's touring."

The glamorous blonde's fans were quick to respond with their approval, with their comments including: "60 is the new 40," "Absolutely fabulous picture Carol," and: "You look absolutely stunning".