Carol Vorderman sparks fan response following daring gym photos - and her outfit!

Carol Vorderman is known for her love of a curve-hugging outfit and the former Countdown star blew fans away on Tuesday she posed in an incredible look that highlighted her hard-earned curves.

The presenter took to Instagram after spending some time in the gym and she had donned a very slinky look that highlighted all of her beauty. The black and grey number fitted her like a glove as she beamed into the camera. Carol was surrounded by weights in the photo, hinting at the workout that she had just undertaken, and following a breakfast of scrambled eggs she headed off to donate blood.

She looked flawless once again with her casual look with a buttoned blue shirt that she added a jacket to given the recent changeable weather that has been felt across the country.

Her bouncy blonde locks were second to none in both snaps, while she opted for minimal makeup in the snaps, instead focusing on her natural beauty.

© Instagram Carol's gym selfies caused a bit of a stir

Telling fans about her day, she explained: "BACK IN THE GYM thank God. Easing back in @the.gymset and @coachingbychar. Have had a whole week at home for the first time since Christmas because of work!! House finally tidy. Love it, ha. Not complaining but lovely to be back to a routine."

She added: "Gave blood up at Southmeads Hospital. They have a great @givebloodnhs centre there. Had long chat to Lyn Yeo who's retiring after 28 years here....had such a laugh. Amazing woman. She really is. Anyway that's me Hope you had a good one too xx."

© Instagram Carol did a weights session at the gym

Fans loved the sensual snaps, as one commented: "Absolutely enchantingly beautiful goddess @carolvorders," and a second added: "Gorgeous! Wish I had your commitment. Looking fantastic and an intellectual too. Respect."

However, many instead praised the star for choosing to donate blood, with one follower penned: "Hey Carol! I have leukaemia and you're an absolute superstar donating blood and also shining your light on this! When I needed a transfusion it was only possible because people like you were kind enough to #giveblood Thank you!" and another wrote: "Give blood it's the best BLOODY thing you can ever do!"

© Instagram Carol also donated blood during a busy day

Carol's outfits usually get fans talking and last month, the 62-year-old headed to a nearby beach to hit the waves, and she looked beautiful in a plunging swimsuit that highlighted her figure.

In one glorious snap, Carol looked relaxed on a paddleboard, in her curve-hugging outfit, that also included skintight leggings and trainers that had gotten covered in sand.

© Instagram Carol often shows off her stunning figure

A second sun-soaked photo showed her strolling to the waves with her paddleboard under her arm, while the third was a close-up selfie as she flashed a smile at the camera while in a pair of sunglasses.

As ever, fans loved her gorgeous post as one shared: "You look as lovely as ever, Carol. It's so good to see you enjoying life. I have so much affection for you and admire your honesty and integrity too."

A second commented: "You look very lovely, Carol. Paddleboarding looks like a lit of fun. I am looking at trying it here. Thanks for sharing this," while a third complimented: "Wild and sexy, Carol."