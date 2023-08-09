Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Carol Vorderman wows in figure-hugging leather skirt and fishnets for special celebration
Subscribe

Carol Vorderman wows in figure-hugging leather skirt and fishnets for special celebration

The occasional This Morning presenter loves to pull out all the stops

Carol Vorderman
Diane Shipley
Diane ShipleySenior Online Writer

Carol Vorderman rocked an incredible Barbie pink outfit in a series of stunning photos she shared to Instagram on Wednesday. 

In honour of her good friend, vocal coach Yvie Burnett, turning 60, the star enjoyed a fun-and food-filled party, and looked as fabulous as ever to boot. 

In the snapshots, Carol wore a skintight hot pink top, which she paired with a light beige figure-hugging leather skirt and matching fishnets, worn with black high heels. 

WATCH: Carol Vorderman shows off phenomenal abs in nude-coloured ensemble

The stunning star kept her blonde locks flowing loose, styled into loose waves, and wore a neutral lip with a smoky eye and light blush. 

In one photo, Carol and her friends held up champagne glasses and beamed for the camera, in another they were seen laughing together, and in a third, Carol took a selfie of her look, looking sultry as she did so. 

Carol Vorderman smiling with two female friends© Instagram
The star celebrated with her friends

She captioned the pictures: "Our beautiful "Scottish sis" (in the middle) had a big birthday yesterday. "Hard to believe but our @yvieburnett, former professional opera singer and now voice coach to global stars inc @lewiscapaldi... Well she has turned 60... WOW." 

The maths whiz went on: "When I say Yvie loves pink... she LOVES pink. So we (@julessampson & I) got her all pink presents including a big EVERYTHING bag which she's going to use when she's touring.

Carol Vorderman wearing a hot pink top and smiling© Instagram
Carol stunned in her hot pink top

"She is the most glamorous, wonderful, happy human you could wish to meet. Proud to know [her and] call her my 'sis'. Happy Birthday Yvie xx."

The glamorous blonde's fans were quick to respond with their approval, with their comments including: "60 is the new 40," "Absolutely fabulous picture Carol," and: "You look absolutely stunning". 

The mum-of-two always look so glamorous, whether dressed up or down, and often favours a leather outfit. 

Carol Vorderman in white zip-up shirt© Instagram
Carol enjoys getting dressed up

Earlier this month, she radiated joy in a new video shared to Instagram, and she couldn't have looked more stylish in a black leather skirt, which she teamed with a figure-hugging zip-up top. 

The presenter and author styled her long blonde hair in gorgeous curls for the video, which showed her walking down a flight of stairs before holding up a sign reading "Perfect 10, Carol Vorderman," referring to her daily podcast, and then smiling at the camera.

Carol Vorderman in a belted red dress© Getty
Carol is always so glam

"It was captioned: "Can you answer this? Q: If a person has worked 7 hours a day, every day for 5 days, how many minutes have they worked. For the answer check out today's Perfect 10 (LINK IN BIO)." 

LOOK: Carol Vorderman showcases phenomenal physique in head-turning orange bikini

The clip came just a few days after Carol showcased her glamorous style in another chic leather outfit. Taking to her Instagram, the This Morning star posed up a storm ahead of her appearance on BBC Radio Wales, and she looked stunning. 

Carol posing on the red carpet with her two children © Getty
The presenter is a doting mother-of-two

Wearing skintight trousers that highlighted her hourglass physique, she upped the glam with a fitted belt and a white frilly shirt. She completed her picture-perfect look with a gold chain and a pair of knee-high leather boots. 

In the caption, she wrote, in part: "BBC RADIO WALES. Had a great kitchen disco show with @natsus1 and chats on the show today."

Other topics

More Celebrity Style

See more