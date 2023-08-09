Carol Vorderman wows in figure-hugging leather skirt and fishnets for special celebration

The occasional This Morning presenter loves to pull out all the stops

Carol Vorderman rocked an incredible Barbie pink outfit in a series of stunning photos she shared to Instagram on Wednesday.

In honour of her good friend, vocal coach Yvie Burnett, turning 60, the star enjoyed a fun-and food-filled party, and looked as fabulous as ever to boot.

In the snapshots, Carol wore a skintight hot pink top, which she paired with a light beige figure-hugging leather skirt and matching fishnets, worn with black high heels.

The stunning star kept her blonde locks flowing loose, styled into loose waves, and wore a neutral lip with a smoky eye and light blush.

In one photo, Carol and her friends held up champagne glasses and beamed for the camera, in another they were seen laughing together, and in a third, Carol took a selfie of her look, looking sultry as she did so.

She captioned the pictures: "Our beautiful "Scottish sis" (in the middle) had a big birthday yesterday. "Hard to believe but our @yvieburnett, former professional opera singer and now voice coach to global stars inc @lewiscapaldi... Well she has turned 60... WOW."

The maths whiz went on: "When I say Yvie loves pink... she LOVES pink. So we (@julessampson & I) got her all pink presents including a big EVERYTHING bag which she's going to use when she's touring.

"She is the most glamorous, wonderful, happy human you could wish to meet. Proud to know [her and] call her my 'sis'. Happy Birthday Yvie xx."

The glamorous blonde's fans were quick to respond with their approval, with their comments including: "60 is the new 40," "Absolutely fabulous picture Carol," and: "You look absolutely stunning".

The mum-of-two always look so glamorous, whether dressed up or down, and often favours a leather outfit.

Earlier this month, she radiated joy in a new video shared to Instagram, and she couldn't have looked more stylish in a black leather skirt, which she teamed with a figure-hugging zip-up top.

The presenter and author styled her long blonde hair in gorgeous curls for the video, which showed her walking down a flight of stairs before holding up a sign reading "Perfect 10, Carol Vorderman," referring to her daily podcast, and then smiling at the camera.

"It was captioned: "Can you answer this? Q: If a person has worked 7 hours a day, every day for 5 days, how many minutes have they worked. For the answer check out today's Perfect 10 (LINK IN BIO)."

The clip came just a few days after Carol showcased her glamorous style in another chic leather outfit. Taking to her Instagram, the This Morning star posed up a storm ahead of her appearance on BBC Radio Wales, and she looked stunning.

Wearing skintight trousers that highlighted her hourglass physique, she upped the glam with a fitted belt and a white frilly shirt. She completed her picture-perfect look with a gold chain and a pair of knee-high leather boots.

In the caption, she wrote, in part: "BBC RADIO WALES. Had a great kitchen disco show with @natsus1 and chats on the show today."