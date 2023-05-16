Mindy Kaling looks phenomenal in see-through outfit after unrecognizable transformation

Mindy Kaling has upped her fashion credentials after undergoing a dramatic body transformation and is quickly becoming one-to-watch when it comes to red carpet style.

The 43-year-old highlighted her weight loss in a stunning outfit that showcased her tiny waist and toned midriff at the National Museum of Asian Art Centennial Celebration Dinner in Washington, DC. last week and posted some behind-the-scenes photos of her daring look on Instagram on Monday.

Mindy looked sensational in a custom couture look by Indian fashion designer, Manish Malhotra, which featured a stunning black tulle see-through cropped blouse and slim skirt with a slit. The two-piece was embroidered in bold floral artwork in black and gunmetal crystals, stones and sequins, and abstract geometric borders trimmed with luxe faux feathers.

© Instagram Mindy looked gorgeous in her custom couture Manish Malhotra outfit

Sharing several photos of her winning ensemble, Mindy wrote: "The Smithsonian National Museum of Asian Art in Washington D.C. is celebrating its 100th(!) anniversary, and I was honored to emcee their gala as a member of the board. I love @natasianart! To see objects reflecting my South Asian heritage presented among the treasures is incredibly meaningful.

"I was also thrilled to be able to wear @manishmalhotra05, an iconic Indian designer I’ve admired for so long, and to get to meet Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal @repjayapal, Congressman Ro Khanna @reprokhanna, U.S. Associate Attorney General Vanita Gupta and see my friends, the White House Director of Speechwriting, Vinay Reddy, and his lovely wife Neelima. A perfect night!"

© Instagram Mindy's dress featured bold floral artwork

Her followers were blown away by her appearance, with one responding: "Amazing. You look beautiful." A second said: "Best look ever!" A third added: "I love your style. Stunning!"

Mindy's body transformation hasn't gone unnoticed by her fans, and she recently admitted that while the interest is "flattering", it can also be overwhelming at times. "I'm feeling really confident in my body these days, which is not something that I've been able to say for my whole life, unfortunately," she told People.

© Getty Images Mindy's dress was embroidered in black and gunmetal crystals, stones and sequins

"I feel great. I know people are really interested in my body and the changes in my body, and I think it's flattering and sometimes it's just a little much, so I don't try to tune it in too much. The truth is that I spend so much time and energy trying to be healthy."

Mindy's weight loss secrets include 20 miles of running or hiking each week and weightlifting with her trainer. "It's really a big commitment," she admitted.

© Getty Images Mindy hosted the National Museum of Asian Art Centennial Celebration Dinner

"It's hard with two kids that I wake up really early and I fit it in — and I basically live in workout clothes so I can get it in, get an extra mile in," she added, referring to her children Spencer Avu, two, and her daughter Katherine 'Kit' Swati, five.

She added: "I just tell myself I have to do basically 20 miles a week of either hiking or running. And so that's been incredibly helpful to me."

See more photos of Mindy's body transformation below...

© Getty Mindy Kaling in 2019

© Instagram Mindy has reportedly lost 30lbs

© Andie Mindy is feeling more confident than ever

Mindy doesn't restrict her food but eats smaller portions

© Photo: Instagram Mindy has upped her fashion game since losing weight

