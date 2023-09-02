Salma Hayek celebrates 57th birthday with her most incredible bikini picture ever

Senorita! Salma Hayek set pulses racing on September 2 as she celebrated her 57th birthday with the most incredible bikini picture.

The actress took to Instagram to pose six snaps taken during a beach break, and Salma wore a fire engine red bikini with white crochet trim. The straps on the halterneck top and the high cut bottoms were made from red rope, and hugged her gorgeous curves.

"I’m so happy to be alive and so profoundly grateful for all the blessings!!!!" Salma captioned the post. "My beloved family, my precious friends, my health, my work that keeps me going, my empowering team, my relationship with animals & nature, and the love of all my loyal fans. Happy 57th birthday to me!!!"

"57 years old and still looks better than 20 years younger girls! THE WOMAN," commented one fan as others called her the "GOAT of beauty".

Her famous friends also shared their birthday wishes with Sir Anthony Hopkins writing:"Feliz Cumpleaños Salma. We love you."

"Happy birthday gorgeous," added Priyanka Chopra, while Viola Davis, and Camila Cabelo sent their love. Bella Thorne simply replied: "Goals!"

© Instagram Salma shared makeup free selfies on Instagram

The 57-year-old actress has been living her best life this summer, spending the past few months in Baja, Mexico — her native country.

She has been regularly offering fans a glimpse into her idyllic escape, sharing snaps of her on the beach, at the pool and even a video of herself riding into the setting sun on a horse along the beaches.

The Oscar-nominated actress rocked a casual but chic black sports bra and stylish low-rise linen pants for the day out on the majestic creature – but kept safety at the front of her mind with a pristine white helmet. "Chasing sunsets," she captioned the dreamy carousel of pictures.

© Instagram The Black Mirror star, 57, has been living her best life on vacation

Salma was born in Veracruz, Mexico, and has been spending time in the country with her husband Francois-Henri Pinault, their beautiful blended family, and old friends. In one grid post, Salma rocked a very risque yellow string bikini and drank a beer as she wrapped her arms around her "favorite dive master @martina_scubadiving_instructor".

Salma, an avid diver, had previously shared her passion for diving in an Instagram post back in 2018, telling fans that she had taught her daughter Valentina how to dive too.

© Getty Images Francois-Henri and Salma in 2022

"My father taught me how to dive at ten, I taught my daughter how to dive at ten, I hope that when her children are ten and she teaches them how to dive, they still get to enjoy all the beautiful gifts the ocean has to offer us," Salma captioned the clip.

Salma and and husband Francois-Henri have also taken the opportunity in the past to go on a trash-picking dive.

A video of the excursion, during a vacation in Jordan, showed Salma dressed in a wetsuit and scuba diving gear while retrieving garbage that had collected at the bottom of the ocean.

