Salma Hayek rocks plunging sequin dress - and her husband can't keep his hands off her

Salma Hayek and her husband, Francois-Henri Pinault, took to the red carpet on Tuesday night to attend Kering's 2nd Annual Caring For Women Dinner, with Salma pulling out all the stops for the star-studded event.

The dinner saw everyone from Kim Kardashian to Nicole Kidman get dressed up for the red carpet, but Salma's husband only had eyes for his wife, barely able to take his hands off her as they posed for photos – and we can't blame him!

The 57-year-old, who celebrated her birthday in early September, donned a sensational burgundy sequin dress by Gucci, which made the most of her gorgeous figure, with a plunging neckline and sultry thigh split.

© Getty Salma Hayek wore a Gucci dress for the special occasion

Salma wore strappy sandals by Jennifer Chamandi and her trademark smoky makeup, with Francois-Henri keeping his arm snugly around his wife's waist, looking delighted to be out and about together.

Francois-Henri is chairman and CEO of Kering, so it's likely he was keen for the event to go well, so we suspect he was thrilled with all the A-listers who attended.

Black Mirror actress Salma took to Instagram to share a glimpse of her outfit with fans, who were delighted with the photos, flooding them with compliments.

© Getty Francois-Henri Pinault and Salma Hayek have been married since 2009

"You look sublime!" one fan praised, while another wrote: "The epitome of beauty." Another commented: "A goddess. Beautiful Salma."

In preparation for the event, Salma booked in for a lymphatic massage, with her massage therapist, Camila Perez.

Lymphatic drainage helps the body look toned and sculpted by eliminating water retention and is loved by many celebrities, including Jennifer Aniston who uses compression pants for her lymphatic drainage massage.

Salma likely opted for the massage to help her feel her best ahead of the big night, making her body feel light and fresh for the special occasion.

The actress also booked in for a facial ahead of the event, having her complexion tended to by facialist Joanna Vargas to ensure her skin was glowing and glorious – and it certainly was, even before her makeup artist worked her magic, applying lashings of mascara in a behind-the-scenes video.

While Salma and Francois-Henri were happy to pose together on the special night, they generally keep their romance between the two of them.

© Getty Salma Hayek had several wellness treatments before her red carpet appearance

The private couple met in the spring of 2006, at a gala in Venice's Palazzo Grassi. Speaking about her and François-Henri's first interaction in a 2019 interview, Salma said: "It’s such a romantic, amazing story."

However, she added that it was one which she wanted to stay just between the couple. "I don’t want to vulgarise it by making it into a story to make myself interesting," she told Town and Country magazine.

