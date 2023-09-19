Tyra Banks talks power dressing and the importance of taking risks

Stepping out as the new face of Karen Millen’s ICONS Series, supermodel turned businesswoman Tyra Banks speaks to us about power dressing and the importance of taking risks

Having risen to prominence as one of the most in-demand models of the 90s and carved an impressive path as a boundary-breaking entrepreneur and TV personality in the years since, Tyra Banks has never been one to shy away from the spotlight. Now, as she teams up with timeless British label Karen Millen, the talented mother-of-one opens up about diversity in the fashion industry, choosing to be led by passion, and what style means to her.

Tyra strives to widen the landscape of beauty

“Style to me is walking into a room and people know what you're about without even having to open your mouth.”

We’re thrilled to see you as the new face of Karen Millen’s ICONS Series, Tyra! Could you tell us how you feel the fashion industry has evolved since you first began your career?

The fashion industry has evolved so much since I started - beauty was narrowly defined, being a Black woman was, oh you know, diverse and different, and now to see diversity celebrated in such a way makes me feel proud. I remember being very young and saying, “I just want diversity to be boring, I want it to just be.” I think the world has really changed and changed really fast, that was always my objective and I feel like I opened that door for people to crash through.

What is your secret to success and staying relevant?

I'm obsessed with pivoting. I'm obsessed with risk. I have no problem being first. I think that curiosity and that like tunnel vision fuels the entrepreneur in me. Yes, I had a very successful fashion career and my mom always said, "What's next? Think about the next thing. What's your pivot, and not a pivot on the runway, but a pivot in life.” But right now, ice cream makes me get up every single day, not just to eat it but to grow and run and strategize my SMiZE & Dream company. It's been a passion of mine, and I think that passion naturally sustains relevance. I choose to be led by my passion, and being a businessperson and working on something that will outlive me. So, it's not about being hot today, it's how do you sustain and not be a trend or a fad, but something truly iconic.

The supermodel turned businesswoman is 49 years old

What classic fashion pieces make you feel empowered?

One of the style pieces that makes me feel empowered is a strong shoulder. I love a broad shoulder pad and then a belted waist that's cinched - power is my thing, so this Karen Millen collection is up my alley because it is that and I think it is some of the most flattering cuts for any woman. Oh and I'm feeling these coats… often when there's a tailored piece - you know, a trench style or something - when you have curves, it doesn't fall well. But what I find about these Karen Millen pieces, is that the design is extremely flattering. This is for real, I’m like “what is going on”? Such beautiful clothes that fit so well - that’s rare for tailored pieces. So, to do a fitting and to slip something on, and to feel beautiful is amazing.

Tyra looks effortlessly powerful in a broad shoulder

What standout outerwear details do you look for?

It’s got to be timeless because it's going to be in your closet for a long time. It's something that you want to throw on and still look amazing, whether you're running to the store to get some groceries, you're running to a meeting or you’re running to pick up your kids. That is what people see first, you know. It’s a piece that you invest in and so you want it to last. Fabrics are really important - a fabric that feels good, a fabric that has a certain luxuriousness to it but doesn't have to break the bank. Leather is amazing. Leather looks good - it's sexy and of course, it keeps you warm.

Style to me is...

Style to me is walking into a room and people know what you're about without even having to open your mouth.

Who is your Power Woman and why?

Oprah Winfrey has been my power woman for a long time. I find her to be a wise sage - she just happens to exist on Earth but I feel like she's from a whole other place. What she means to the world, what she brings to the world, and even to me personally is something I closely treasure. And I hope to one day be able to be a sage to a younger generation, as Oprah is to mine.

The Karen Millen Icons Series X Tyra Banks collection is available to purchase online from 13th September 2023 at karenmillen.com