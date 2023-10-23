Princess Anne's beauty is unmatched as she stuns in longest-serving jewels gifted by the late Queen

The Princess Royal was all smiles to join forces with the King and Queen, as well as the Duchess of Edinburgh, to host a glittering reception at Buckingham Palace on 19 October.

The glamorous event, which was held to thank those involved in the planning and operational running of the funeral and arrangements following the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II and the Coronation, invited the likes of volunteers, creatives, musicians, and support staff.

Princess Anne, 73, looked positively radiant at the event in a tweed white shift dress and pastel paisley-print scarf draped across her shoulders.

© Nicky J Sims Anne, Princess Royal met with personnel involved in the planning of Queen Elizabeth's funeral and the King's Coronation

Most striking, however, was the royal's alluring gold leaf and pearl stud earrings, which were on full display as she swept her dark hair into her signature bouffant chignon hairstyle.

Princess Anne's spellbinding earrings are more than just an accessory. The beautiful studs, featuring a large pearl encased in a gold leaf design and set amongst several glittering diamonds, are her beloved Grima pearl earrings.

© Nicky J Sims Princess Anne looked elegant in a white tweed dress and paisley-print scarf

What is the history behind Princess Anne's Grima pearl earrings?

According to jewellery expert Steven Stone, the earrings were gifted to her by the Queen and Prince Philip in the late 1960s and have since become one of the royal’s longest-serving pieces of jewellery.

© Getty The Princess Royal has had the earrings since the 1960s

The special jewels adorned the ears of Princess Anne on her first royal tour as an adult and during her marriage to Sir Timothy Laurence in 1992. She also wore them in Australia with her mother at just nineteen years old, and has worn them countless times across royal events over the years.

Crafted by renowned jewellery designer Andrew Grima, Princess Anne’s Grima pearl earrings are believed to be worth around £3,000 - but their sentimental value is priceless to the Princess Royal.

Given that they were a gift from her late mother and father, the royal no doubt thought of the former Queen when she chose to wear the earrings at an event which honoured her death.

© Getty Princess Anne wore the Grima pearl earrings to her father, Prince Philip's funeral in April 2021

At the funeral of her father Prince Phillip in 2021, Princess Anne wore the symbolic jewels, keeping the former Duke of Edinburgh close to her heart with her sentimental jewellery choice.

