Princess Anne looks so elegant in shift dress and gloves

Princess Anne caught our eye when she arrived at Thursday afternoon's regal reception in the most elegant ensemble. The Princess Royal attended a reception held by King Charles III and Queen Camilla at Buckingham Palace to personally thank all the people involved in organising the late Queen Elizabeth's funeral and the King's Coronation this spring.

Princess Anne looked characteristically elegant in a subtle but chic ensemble. The royal, 73, opted for a tweed crisp white shift dress and black gloves for a classy look.

WATCH: Princess Anne makes unexpected appearance in Mike Tindall's ITV documentary

Princess Anne looked characteristically elegant in a subtle but chic ensemble. The royal, 73, opted for a tweed crisp white shift dress and black gloves for a classy look.

© Getty Anne, Princess Royal met with personnel involved in the planning of Queen Elizabeth's funeral and the King's Coronation

She added a paisley print scarf in pastel shades for added visual interest and tied the look together with a black leather crossbody bag which she hung from one shoulder.

As we would expect, the Princess Royal wore her hair in her classic bouffant style and minimal makeup – just a rosy satin lip.

© Getty Princess Anne looked elegant in white

The star of the show when it comes to Princess Anne's most recent look was her gold jewellery. The King's sister wore a gold short chain necklace, a gold brooch that appeared to be in a knot shape as it peeked out from under her scarf, and the pièce de résistance – a pair of gold earrings encrusted with diamonds and set with a pearl in the centre.

The Princess Royal clearly got the white dress memo from her sister-in-law Queen Camilla. The Queen looked a vision in a white dress with a scalloped neck detail and long sleeves with a pair of Chanel two-tone mid-heel pumps in black and beige.

© Getty King Charles III and Queen Camilla met with personnel involved in the planning of Queen Elizabeth's funeral and the King's Coronation

The King's wife also opted for a regal brooch, a heraldic Tudor crown set in diamonds with the addition of a ruby, a sapphire, and an emerald at the base, and finished her look with gold jewels too – a Van Cleef & Arpels 'Alhambra' five-motif 18-carat yellow gold and agate bracelet.

The reception welcomed representatives and organisers from government, policing, the media, the church, and civil institutions who played a part in planning the late Queen's funeral last year and the King's coronation at Westminster Abbey in May. In attendance were many personnel who arranged both events and figures such as royal photographer, Chris Jackson and British composer Roxanna Panufnik.

© Getty King Charles III met with Roxanna Panufnik and other personnel involved in the planning of Queen Elizabeth's funeral and the King's Coronation

Princess Anne has been seen on many royal engagements of late. She recently reunited with Monaco's Prince Albert in Mumbai, India for the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Session. Both Princess Anne and Prince Albert are members of the IOC having competed in the Olympics themselves – Princess Anne in the three-day equestrian at the 1976 Montreal Games, and Prince Albert as part of Monaco's bobsleigh team at the Olympic Winter Games Calgary 1988, Albertville 1992, Lillehammer 1994, Nagano 1998 and Salt Lake City 2002.

© Getty Princess Anne spoke on stage at the 141st IOC session in Mumbai, India

The royal also recently returned to her former boarding school, the Benenden School in Kent, for the Centenary Global Conference 'Inspiring Future Female Leaders' event. The Princess wore a red tartan coat with red detailing and her attendance was marked by a special post via a Facebook post by the school.

© Getty Princess Anne was also joined at the match by her husband

The post said: "Her speech touched on the changing nature of leadership in the social media age, the role of education in instilling skills for life beyond academic measures, and what leadership looks like in the public eye."

© Getty Sir Timothy and Princess Anne

DISCOVER: Inside Mike Tindall's incredibly close bond with the royal family

Her recent public appearances come just shortly after her husband, Sir Timothy Laurence, 68, took on the impressive new role as patron of the International Maritime Rescue Federation (IMRF) – the world's leading organisation for developing and improving maritime search and rescue capabilities.

Don't want to miss a story? Sign up to The Royal Life newsletter to get your weekly dose of royal lifestyle inspiration.