Katy Perry exposes her bare bottom in red carpet PVC look you can't miss

Katy Perry pulled out all the stops to ensure all eyes were on her during her latest red carpet appearance.

The "California Gurls" hitmaker put on a cheeky display in a PVC corset and matching skirt - with a racy twist.

The skirt was laced up at the back and revealed her thong-clad rear end. Katy made a point of showing off her derriere not only for the cameras but on her Instagram too.

The American Idol judge shared several photos and a video of herself getting ready for the 2024 Billboard Women in Music event.

She sported a flesh-colored, 3D butterfly on her back and her glam squad were filmed squeezing her bottom into the edgy outfit.

© Getty Images Katy wowed in red

Katy captioned the post: "You’re my butterfly, sugar, baby," and she was immediately inundated with comments from fans who were divided by her bold look.

"What is going here?" asked one, while a second said: "HOT," and a third remarked: "Queen."

Others were convinced she was teasing new music and quipped: "Album is coming," and, "Are we getting the album Queen?"

The butterfly theme is significant to Katy who previously liked a post about it being a symbol of a new era, and the insect appeared in her music video for the hit Wide Awake in 2012.

Katy attended the 2024 Billboard Women in Music at YouTube Theater

Earlier this week she also posted a snapshot of herself against a backdrop adorned with butterflies.

This season of American Idol will be the last for Katy, who told Jimmy Kimmel that she's ready to venture to new pastures.

© Getty Images This season of American Idol might be the last for Katy

During an appearance on his late night show, she said of the talent show: "It's connected me with the heart of America, but I feel like I need to go out and feel that pulse to my own beat."

She said she'd happily return "if they have me one day" but seemed eager to focus on other aspects of her career.

Her fellow judges, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie will be sorry to see Katy go.

© Amy Sussman Katy shares one daughter with Orlando

Away from the spotlight, Katy is also busy being a mom to her daughter, Daisy, who she shares with her partner, Orlando Bloom.

The British actor is also a father to 13-year-old Flynn, who he co-parents with his ex, Miranda Kerr.

