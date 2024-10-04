Rochelle Humes is chic and vampy in 90s leather outfit - and we're here for it

Rochelle Humes may be a super busy working mum of three, but she still always looks incredibly chic and stylish. The former Saturdays singer has designer labels on tap yet also loves the high street, and has recently dropped another fabulous edit with NEXT.

Her latest collection has a truly autumnal vibe about it, which is great news for shoppers, as the weather is definitely turning colder now that we are in October. The range is curated by The Hit List broadcaster, and has over fifty pieces in the current line.

Elevating your winter wardrobe is pretty easy when you know how, and this season, it's all about the jacket. The author looked amazing in one of the campaign images, where she donned a head-to-toe leather look. This 90s style is everywhere at the moment and gives a true modern finish to any wardrobe. We love the boxy feel of the jacket, and the maxi skirt is super flattering. It could be worn with multiple other items, for a mix-and-match situation.

Ever since the Princess of Wales stepped out in her tailored blazer last month, the trend has taken an even more popular turn, particularly in heritage print. Rochelle's grey blazer could easily be worn with jeans, leggings, and even paired with a dress. It's the perfect transitional piece that will carry through to Spring.

© NEXT Rochelle Humes wears a heritage print blazer from her collection at NEXT

The collection houses chic matching sets, cosy knitwear, on-trend coats, and elegant tailored pieces. The sizes range from 6-22, too.

Rochelle x Next Black Borg Woven Patch Gilet © NEXT GILET, £38, NEXT

Many of us limit our spending at this time of the year - what with Christmas coming and the cost of living on the rise. It's important to think about our purchases and buy things that can be worn multiple ways and fit in with our existing wardrobes, which Rochelle’s collection highlights.

Speaking about her latest edit, the My Little Coco founder remarked: "I just love how many trend references we’ve woven through my series this season - it’s been so exciting to see it all come together."

© Instagram The TV star's wardrobe is giving serious Autumn vibes lately

The Rochelle x NEXT edit is available to shop now.