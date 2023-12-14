Katy Perry only just contains herself in racy lingerie in new photo you can't miss

Katy Perry showed off her sensual side in a new ad campaign for Dolce & Gabbana's Devotion fragrance - and fans were blown away.

The striking singer pulled out all the stops as she posed in a plunging, sheer, black corset.

In the image shared on Instagram, Katy wore her raven locks loose and cascading down her shoulders.

She showed off her sultry pout while looking elegant but daring in the lingerie. Katy teamed her look with a black choker and carried a bottle of the perfume in front of her cleavage.

"Unveil the art of gifting a sensory journey with @katyperry and wrap your loved ones in the alluring aroma of #DGDevotion," the caption read.

"Find your signature scent at the link in bio. #DolceGabbana #DGBeauty #DGHolidays #MadeinItaly."

Fans were blown away by Katy's beauty and commented: "KATY MY GOODNESS," along with on-fire emojis. Another added: "Bellissima katy perry," while a third quipped: "STUNNING".

© Getty Images Katy Perry looked beautiful in her nude strapless dress

Katy looked equally as dazzling when she stepped out last month to promote the fragrance. For her appearance at Macy's Herald Square location in New York City, Katy made sure all eyes were on her.

She looked phenomenal in a nude strapless dress that showcased her incredible hourglass curves. Katy's quirky dress gave the illusion of latex with a shiny material wrapped around the figure-hugging fabric.

© Getty Images Katy and Orlando share daughter Daisy

The American Idol judge added nude, high heels and a long white coat.

Katy's new shoot comes as she prepares for Christmas with her partner, Orlando Bloom, and their young daughter, Daisy. They've kept the little girl out of the spotlight, so when she attended one of Katy's concerts in Las Vegas this year, fans went wild.

The singer concluded her nearly two-year-long Las Vegas residency, Play, on November 4, with her adorable offspring in tow.

© Getty Images Katy just wrapped up her Las Vegas residency

Daisy, three, was seen bopping along to her mom's tunes and wearing a pair of headphones to protect her ears.

At one point the audience cam panned to Daisy as Katy called out: "Daisy! I love you so much! You're my best friend, I'm so glad you're here."

Orlando ensured Daisy had the best time and hoisted her onto his shoulders so that she could get a better view of her mom.

© Getty Images Katy is looking forward to Christmas with her family

The audience could be heard cooing over Daisy and social media was flooded with comments about how "beautiful" and "cute" she was. They also couldn't help but notice she was the spitting image of Katy. "Mini-me," many branded Daisy, while others said she was her mom's "twin".

