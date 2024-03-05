Megan Fox suffers wardrobe mishap during Mexican vacation with towering Machine Gun Kelly

All eyes were on Megan Fox when she touched down in Mexico with her fiancé, Machine Gun Kelly, as she suffered a mini-wardrobe malfunction.

The Transformers star looked casual but cool in a pair of jogging bottoms which she'd teamed with a tiny crop top.

However, the minuscule piece of clothing began riding up her chest and exposed more than she'd bargained for - not that it phased her.

Megan appeared not to notice that part of her chest was exposed.

She rocked pink hair, and put her washboard abs on display as well as her new tattooed sleeve.

© Clasos.com.mx / SplashNews.com Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly arrive in Mexico together

The huge ink on her left arm could clearly be seen with the design of a phoenix and red blossoms cascading down her limb.

While Megan turned heads with her body art, Machine Gun Kelly kept his under wraps beneath a Stussy sweatshirt.

Part of the blackout tattoo could be seen peeking out from the cuffs of his hoodie, however, and around his neck too.

© Clasos.com.mx / SplashNews.com Megan's tiny crop top revealed more than intended

The "Bloody Valentine" rapper has more than 100 tattoos on his body, but recently covered many of them with black ink spanning across his torso, chest and arms to form a large cross on his chest.

He revealed the art on Instagram and captioned the photo: "For spiritual purposes only".

Roxx, an experienced blackout tattooist who completed the rapper's tattoo, told TMZ that MGK's inking was the biggest project he's ever done in such a short time.

© @machinegunkelly Instagram Colson Baker's blackout tattoo transformation

The musician came to see them four days a week for 13 six-hour sessions - and the project still isn't done. The tattoo artist said they still have a bit more to do before the job will be officially finished.

Megan debuted her new look at the Grammys viewing party in Los Angeles in February, only months after admitting she regretted getting it.

© Getty Images Megan's new ink travels the length of her left arm

She sarcastically commented on her tattoo during an appearance on The Drew Barrymore show: "It's my entire arm, so not a big deal," she quipped. "But that will be fine, we're gonna save that one."

Fortunately, she had it "reworked" and wowed fans with the reveal.

At the time, it wasn't just her tattoo which gained attention though, it was her tiny chainmail dress which left little to the imagination.

© Jerod Harris Megan had her arm tattoo reworked

She only just protected her modesty with a nude-colored thong and pasties over her chest.

Megan has an extensive collection of tattoos ranging from personal tributes and references to literary works but has confessed to having several covered up or removed too.

