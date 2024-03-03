Katy Perry's message to Orlando Bloom's ex reveals revealing glimpse into their relationship

Katy Perry has been engaged to Orlando Bloom since 2019, and the following year, the couple welcomed their daughter Daisy Dove, now three.

The happy couple prefer to keep their private life out of the spotlight, although last week, Katy gave a rare glimpse into her blended family's relationship.

Orlando is also father to 13-year-old son Flynn, who he shares with ex-wife Miranda Kerr, and everyone gets on wonderfully!

Refreshingly, Katy and Miranda are close, and after the Australian model announced the arrival of her fourth child, baby son Pierre, the Daisies hitmaker wrote the sweetest message to her on social media. "Angel," she simply wrote, alongside a yellow love heart emoji.

During an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show in 2020, Miranda opened up about her close bond with Katy, and how Flynn is always at the center of everything they do.

Katy Perry shared a heartfelt message for Miranda Kerr following the arrival of her baby son Pierre

"When it comes to special occasions when we have to be together, we work it out so we have compromises [about] what is the best for our whole family, she said. "We really do always think of what is the best thing for Flynn, and I just think that's the most important thing."

What's more, in April 2021, Katy even appeared on an Instagram Live with Miranda, where they spoke about parenthood and their modern blended family.

© JC Olivera Katy Perry and Miranda Kerr have a good relationship

"I feel like I got the opportunity to climb every single mountain, especially career-wise, and see those views. A lot of them I was really grateful for, but there was no feeling like the feeling when I had my daughter. I mean, that was all the love that I was ever searching for, like, bam, wholeness!"

Katy told Miranda. Miranda also described them as a "modern family" back in 2017 when asked about Katy's relationship with her son at Harper's Bazaar's 150 Most Fashionable Women event.

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom have been engaged since 2019

Miranda, 40, is a doting mom to four sons, and shares her three youngest with husband Evan Spiegel.

Following the arrival of baby Pierre, she wrote: "We are overjoyed by the arrival of our little ray of sunshine, Pierre Kerr Spiegel. We couldn't be more excited to welcome our fourth son into our family. Feeling so very blessed."

Miranda and her husband are also parents to five-year-old son Hart, and three-year-old son Myles.

© Eric McCandless Katy Perry is leaving American Idol after the current season

Flynn splits his time between Miranda and Evan's house and Katy and Orlando's, and dotes on his younger siblings. It's been a busy time for not only Miranda and Evan, but Katy too, who recently announced her departure from American Idol after this current season.

It has not yet been revealed who will replace Katy, or whether any other changes will be made on the popular talent show following the latest series.

