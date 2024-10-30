Ariana Grande looked straight from a fairytale as she stepped out for the 2024 WSJ Magazines Innovator Awards at the Museum of Modern Art in New York City on Tuesday evening.
The Wicked actress, 31, looked stunning in a white corseted midi dress with a sheer skirt covered in floral embroidery.
The gown featured an unusual silhouette as tulle was attached under the sheer skirt to create accentuated hips and the illusion of a smaller waist.
You may also like
The strapless number was teamed with a pair of white leather pumps and a bold diamond necklace to match her ear cuff. Her honey-toned locks were styled in a slicked bun and the 'We Can't Be Friends' singer wore a white sparkly eyeshadow all over the lids.
The former Victorious actress posed with her Wicked co-star, Cynthia Erivo, who looked comparatively casual in pinstripe grey wide-leg pants with a tank top and a distressed green dress over the top.
Ariana in bridal white
It is not the first time this week Ariana has wowed in white. On Monday, the 'Yes, and?' songstress attended a special cast and filmmakers screening of Wicked at the DGA Theater in New York City. She looked so Glinda-coded in a white structured midi dress featuring a waistcoat and A-line skirt.
The crisp white look was teamed with her go-to white pumps and a swishy ponytail as she posed alongside Broadway's original Glinda, Kristen Chenoweth.
The same vintage charm was carried through from the look Ariana chose for the Annual Academy Museum Gala at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles earlier this month.
The movie musical star wore a stunning floor-length polka dot gown with a cinched waist and bow-adorned strapless top.
During the promotion of Wicked, Cynthia Erivo and Ariana have rocked respective green and powder pink looks to represent their leading lady roles. They looked particularly bewitching at the Trocadero ahead of the opening ceremony for the Paris 2024 Olympics.
Ariana looked picture-perfect in a pale pink satin structured midi dress with a high crew neck and a full A-line skirt. The bow-accented dress was paired with brogue-esque heels with a pointed toe and white gloves.
DISCOVER: Ariana Grande is a real-life flower in ethereal mini dress after complete makeover
Meanwhile, her Elphaba-playing co-star looked incredible in an emerald-green strapless dress with holographic heels and a statement hat. She rounded off her look with an eye-catching green manicure and layered Louis Vuitton jewels.