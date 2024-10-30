Ariana Grande looked straight from a fairytale as she stepped out for the 2024 WSJ Magazines Innovator Awards at the Museum of Modern Art in New York City on Tuesday evening.

The Wicked actress, 31, looked stunning in a white corseted midi dress with a sheer skirt covered in floral embroidery.

© Getty Ariana wore an unusual hip-accentuating gown The gown featured an unusual silhouette as tulle was attached under the sheer skirt to create accentuated hips and the illusion of a smaller waist.

© Getty Ariana Grande arrived to the 2024 WSJ Magazines Innovator Awards in bridal white The strapless number was teamed with a pair of white leather pumps and a bold diamond necklace to match her ear cuff. Her honey-toned locks were styled in a slicked bun and the 'We Can't Be Friends' singer wore a white sparkly eyeshadow all over the lids.

© Getty Cynthia Erivo posed with Ariana Grande in an unusual distressed gown over pants The former Victorious actress posed with her Wicked co-star, Cynthia Erivo, who looked comparatively casual in pinstripe grey wide-leg pants with a tank top and a distressed green dress over the top.

Ariana in bridal white © Getty Ariana opted for a structured A-line look It is not the first time this week Ariana has wowed in white. On Monday, the 'Yes, and?' songstress attended a special cast and filmmakers screening of Wicked at the DGA Theater in New York City. She looked so Glinda-coded in a white structured midi dress featuring a waistcoat and A-line skirt.

© Getty Kristin Chenoweth joined Ariana Grande at a special screening of Wicked in New York City The crisp white look was teamed with her go-to white pumps and a swishy ponytail as she posed alongside Broadway's original Glinda, Kristen Chenoweth.

© Getty Ariana Grande looked like a vintage star at the Fourth Annual Academy Museum Gala The same vintage charm was carried through from the look Ariana chose for the Annual Academy Museum Gala at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles earlier this month. The movie musical star wore a stunning floor-length polka dot gown with a cinched waist and bow-adorned strapless top.

© Getty Ariana could have been Glinda the Good in Paris During the promotion of Wicked, Cynthia Erivo and Ariana have rocked respective green and powder pink looks to represent their leading lady roles. They looked particularly bewitching at the Trocadero ahead of the opening ceremony for the Paris 2024 Olympics. Ariana looked picture-perfect in a pale pink satin structured midi dress with a high crew neck and a full A-line skirt. The bow-accented dress was paired with brogue-esque heels with a pointed toe and white gloves.