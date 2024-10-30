Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Ariana Grande is an angelic vision in unexpected hip-accentuating gown
Subscribe
Ariana Grande is an angelic vision in unexpected hip-accentuating gown
Ariana Grande up close in white strapless dress© Getty

Ariana Grande is an angelic vision in unexpected hip-accentuating gown

The Wicked actress looked dreamy in bridal white  

Katie Daly
Lifestyle Writer
32 minutes ago
Share this:

Ariana Grande looked straight from a fairytale as she stepped out for the 2024 WSJ Magazines Innovator Awards at the Museum of Modern Art in New York City on Tuesday evening.

The Wicked actress, 31, looked stunning in a white corseted midi dress with a sheer skirt covered in floral embroidery. 

Recommended videoYou may also likeWATCH: Wicked trailer released ahead of long-awaited journey to the big screen
Ariana in white hip-accentuating gown© Getty
Ariana wore an unusual hip-accentuating gown

The gown featured an unusual silhouette as tulle was attached under the sheer skirt to create accentuated hips and the illusion of a smaller waist.

Ariana Grande outside in strapless white dress© Getty
Ariana Grande arrived to the 2024 WSJ Magazines Innovator Awards in bridal white

The strapless number was teamed with a pair of white leather pumps and a bold diamond necklace to match her ear cuff. Her honey-toned locks were styled in a slicked bun and the 'We Can't Be Friends' singer wore a white sparkly eyeshadow all over the lids.

Cynthia Erivo posed with Ariana Grande in an unusual distressed gown over pants © Getty
Cynthia Erivo posed with Ariana Grande in an unusual distressed gown over pants

The former Victorious actress posed with her Wicked co-star, Cynthia Erivo, who looked comparatively casual in pinstripe grey wide-leg pants with a tank top and a distressed green dress over the top.

Ariana in bridal white

Ariana Grande attends an Special Cast and Filmmakers Screening Of WICKED at DGA Theater © Getty
Ariana opted for a structured A-line look

It is not the first time this week Ariana has wowed in white. On Monday, the 'Yes, and?' songstress attended a special cast and filmmakers screening of Wicked at the DGA Theater in New York City. She looked so Glinda-coded in a white structured midi dress featuring a waistcoat and A-line skirt. 

Kristin Chenoweth and Ariana Grande in white at wicked event© Getty
Kristin Chenoweth joined Ariana Grande at a special screening of Wicked in New York City

The crisp white look was teamed with her go-to white pumps and a swishy ponytail as she posed alongside Broadway's original Glinda, Kristen Chenoweth.

Ariana Grande on red carpet in polka dot dress© Getty
Ariana Grande looked like a vintage star at the Fourth Annual Academy Museum Gala

The same vintage charm was carried through from the look Ariana chose for the Annual Academy Museum Gala at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles earlier this month. 

The movie musical star wore a stunning floor-length polka dot gown with a cinched waist and bow-adorned strapless top. 

Ariana could have been Glinda the Good in Paris© Getty
Ariana could have been Glinda the Good in Paris

During the promotion of Wicked, Cynthia Erivo and Ariana have rocked respective green and powder pink looks to represent their leading lady roles. They looked particularly bewitching at the Trocadero ahead of the opening ceremony for the Paris 2024 Olympics.

Ariana looked picture-perfect in a pale pink satin structured midi dress with a high crew neck and a full A-line skirt. The bow-accented dress was paired with brogue-esque heels with a pointed toe and white gloves. 

British actress and singer Cynthia Erivo (CL) and US' singer Ariana Grande (CR) arrive ahead of the opening ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris on July 26, 2024© JONATHAN NACKSTRAND
Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande brought Wicked-core to Paris

DISCOVER: Ariana Grande is a real-life flower in ethereal mini dress after complete makeover

Meanwhile, her Elphaba-playing co-star looked incredible in an emerald-green strapless dress with holographic heels and a statement hat. She rounded off her look with an eye-catching green manicure and layered Louis Vuitton jewels.

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Celebrity Style

See more

Read More