Amanda Holden sizzles as she displays toned legs in tiny mini dress

Amanda Holden is second to none when it comes to her fashion, whether she's posing up a storm in the Heart Radio offices or soaking up the sun in an off-duty outfit.

Amanda fully embraced the Bank Holiday weekend on Saturday when the 53-year-old shared a glorious snap of herself relaxing in a stylish mini dress from Next. The pink psychedelic item highlighted the presenter's beauty and showed off her incredibly toned legs as she lounged on a white bench with a sunhat, sunglasses and a white pair of trainers finishing off her look.

WATCH: Relive Amanda Holden's Pamela Anderson moment in red bikini

The Heart Radio presenter wore her glossy blonde locks down as she smiled for the camera before reuniting with her close friend, Alan Carr, who she presents a home renovation series with.

Alan, 47, pulled off a similar look to his close friend, wearing an orange button-up shirt, white chinos, a sunhat and a pair of tan vans.

© Instagram Amanda looked ravishing in her mini dress

In her caption, Amanda commented: "In the sunshine with my sunshine @chattyman my outfit @nextofficial."

Amanda's photos appear to be taken during her Spanish jaunt with Alan, but last month she enjoyed an incredible family holiday with her children as they headed to the Maldives.

© Instagram Amanda and Alan enjoyed some time in the sun

The mum-of-two looked every inch a bombshell as she reclined into a backbend whilst perched on a swing, hanging from a beautiful palm tree in the middle of a crystal-clear sea. Amanda looked flawless, showcasing her golden suntan whilst wearing a vibrant orange bikini.

Even though the presenter has an enviable physique, Amanda has previously admitted that she doesn't diet or go to the gym. "I like to keep active," the star explained. "But I can't stand gyms. I like to run for an hour a week, as I feel great afterwards. It's also time to myself, which is worth its weight in gold."

© Instagram Amanda recently enjoyed time in the Maldives

On her diet, she added: "You have to enjoy life. I eat everything. Drink everything. I had a friend once who didn't make it to her 50s and her biggest regret was she spent her life on a diet. I don't diet."

EXCLUSIVE: Amanda Holden prepares for 'goodbye' to daughter Lexi ahead of major life change

INSIDE: Amanda Holden's opulent dining room undergoes mob wife transformation at new home

Alongside her runs, Amanda is an avid practitioner of yoga, sharing: "I got into yoga because after Hollie was born I'd been on a ventilator and I had a lot of lung problems. Kundalini yoga is all about breathwork, so I took it on to build my strength. A lot of people advised me to do it for calmness, too. I don't really sit still, I'm always on the go."