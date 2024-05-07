Gillian Anderson sparkles in slinky black dress — exclusive

Gillian Anderson was practically glowing as she attended celebrations at 100 Shoreditch, London

The Sex Education star stunned in a slinky black dress by Rixo, as she took to a bar stool in a photo exclusively obtained by HELLO!.

© Permission SSMANDL Gillian Anderson celebrating the 1st birthday of her functional drinks brand G Spot at 100 Shoreditch in London

The figure hugging dress, finishing just above the floor with a flattering silhouette. It was bedazzled in sequins for a statement look, with an asymmetric neckline embellished by a cut out along the shoulder. Shimmering in black sparkles, Gillian looked almost ready to dance the night away.

Clearly, the dress was the statement piece for the night, as she paired the glam look with a classic pair of black open toe strappy sandals from Dolce & Gabbana. Similarly, her jewellery - a simple chain bracelet from Tiffany & Co - was a great way to elevate the already glamorous look.

Her stunning blonde hair was worn long over her shoulders, immaculately blow dried for the occasion, and she opted for an effortless makeup look. Gillian smiled brightly at the camera in the stunning look, propping her head up with her hand on the bar.

© Steve Granitz Gillian's dress was embellished with drawings of vulvas for an empowering look

The gorgeous black dress was certainly a power move, but Gillian has never been afraid to turn out a powerful look as she turned heads at the 2024 Golden Globes in a Gabriella Hearst dress embellished with drawings of vulvas.

The look was certainly in line with the actress's own passions to empower people through sex education surrounding women centric issues, as she told HELLO! in December 2023.

"Women centric issues have always been important to me but since doing Sex Education, women’s health has been a topic that has been brought to me quite a lot", she said.

© Netflix Rufus Sewell and Gillian Anderson star in SCOOP

"There are so many taboos, oddly, even in 2023, that are still around discussion about women's bodies, about sex, about menopause."

"A good percentage of youth out there aren’t really aren't getting messaging that is helpful and useful for them in terms of what protection to use", she added. "There shouldn't be shame around it or judgement, it's always going to be icky. So why not be brave and have those conversations?"

The 55-year-old clearly had a lot to celebrate, as her drinks brand G Spot turned one. Her film Scoop, on Netflix, has also received widespread success. In the film, she played former BBC Newsnight journalist Emily Maitlis, who goes on to interview Prince Andrew in one of the most high profile royal interviews in recent memory.