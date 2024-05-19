Salma Hayek is a total Bond girl in silhouette-skimming dress for glitzy date with billionaire husband

Salma Hayek nearly shut down the 77th Cannes Film Festival with her impossibly glamorous entrance as she dazzled onto the red carpet for the premiere of "Emilia Perez" at Palais des Festival on Saturday.

The Hollywood actress, 57, looked sublime in a strapless, glittering column dress that highlighted every curve of her feminine silhouette.

Serving Bond girl energy, the Grown Ups star added a flash of colour to her all black ensemble with a pair of platform gold heels.

© Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock Salma Hayek dazzled on the red carpet in a black strapless gown

Salma's glossy raven hair was styled in voluminous, beachy waves, while the star rocked an ultra-glamorous beauty glow consisting of espresso hues on her eyes, a golden bronzer and coral lipstick.

Most striking about Salma's red carpet getup was the glittering choker and oversized pendant she wore on her neck, paired perfectly with an edgy gold bangle to tie in the metallic details of her head-turning outfit.

© Getty The actress was a vision on the red carpet

The Magic Mike's Last Dance star was joined with her husband, François-Henri Pinault, who proudly walked the red carpet with his Bond girl bride wearing a dapper black tuxedo.

© Getty François-Henri Pinault and Salma Hayek were the ultimate power couple at the 77th annual Cannes Film Festival

Salma Hayek and François-Henri Pinault's love story

Salma and billionaire businessman François-Henri tied the knot in 2009. "I married the right guy," Salma gushed about her husband in 2017.

"That is probably the most important thing. We support each other in everything we do. We want the other one to strive. [It] makes you happy when the other one strives."

© Getty Salma gave off serious Bond girl energy

The happy couple share a daughter together, Valentina Paloma, who will turn 17 in September.

François-Henri is also a father to daughter Mathilde and son François Pinault, from his first marriage to French interior designer Dorothée Lepère.

François-Henri has another son with supermodel Linda Evangelista, Augustin James, who is 17 years old.Salma was 41 when she welcomed her daughter and has stated she thinks she was a better mom because she was older.

© Ernesto Ruscio Salma attends the "Emilia Perez" red carpet

"I feel that I've done enough things in life where I can appreciate the time I spend with her as my No. one priority and not feel I'm missing out on something," she previously told The Guardian.

"I feel I'm a lot more patient. I wouldn't trade this for anything in the world," she added.