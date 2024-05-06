Princess Beatrice drops biggest hint she's going to the Met Gala 2024

Met Gala Monday is finally here and we are so excited! The fashion world is waiting with bated breath to see what all of the world's most elite celebrities will be wearing on the red carpet and quite frankly, we can't wait.

WATCH: Princess Beatrice and Eugenie's fashion timeline

This year's theme is the 'Garden of Time' and we are pretty sure you can expect to see flora and fauna reimagined into a spectacle of wearable art. Blooming gorgeous!

© ITV Princess Beatrice on ITV at the Empire State Building

On Monday afternoon, stunning royal Princess Beatrice featured on This Morning via a live link, to discuss Outward Bound, a charity very close to the Royal family. The mother-of-one braved the rain as she took the interview, wearing a racing green coat.

The wife of Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi was actually in New York City, on top of the iconic Empire State Building, explaining how people will get the chance to abseil down the landmark to to raise funds for Outward Bound. This is quite possibly the biggest clue that the redhead royal will be going to the Met Ball this evening. If she's in New York, a stone's throw from the venue, we are pretty confident it's a given.

© Getty Princess Beatrice looked stunning at the Met Gala in 2018

If she does attend, this will be the 35-year-old's second time at the bash. Prince William and Prince Harry's cousin graced the red carpet at the Met back in 2018. She wore a truly dazzling dress by Alberta Ferretti which was giving Grecian goddess vibes. The floor-sweeping gown was made in a deep purple, which really complemented her fiery mane, and gave her a totally classic yet regal stance, with layers of mesh and tulle.

© Getty The royal at the Met Gala in 2018 wearing a selection of headbands

The statement frock had semi-sheer sleeves and gathered cuffs as well as a full-length hem. The cinched in waist detail gave it a feminine undertone and the embellished detail around the neck and also at the cuffs ensured it was bold. Accessory wise, she carried a box clutch, added metallic strappy high heel sandals and more importantly, sported a selection of bedazzled headbands on her head which gave the illusion of a crown.

We wonder what the royal may wear if she does attend? We will be watching even more closely!