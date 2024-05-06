Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Princess Beatrice is going to the Met Gala 2024 - we're calling it
Newsletter
Newsletter

Subscribe

Subscribe
Follow HELLO! at:
Digital Cover royal-style

Princess Beatrice drops biggest hint she's going to the Met Gala 2024

Sarah Ferguson's daughter may be heading to the world's biggest fashion event…

Laura Sutcliffe
Fashion and Beauty News Editor
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Met Gala Monday is finally here and we are so excited! The fashion world is waiting with bated breath to see what all of the world's most elite celebrities will be wearing on the red carpet and quite frankly, we can't wait.

WATCH: Princess Beatrice and Eugenie's fashion timeline

This year's theme is the 'Garden of Time' and we are pretty sure you can expect to see flora and fauna reimagined into a spectacle of wearable art. Blooming gorgeous!

Princess Beatrice on ITV at the Empire State Building© ITV
Princess Beatrice on ITV at the Empire State Building

On Monday afternoon, stunning royal Princess Beatrice featured on This Morning via a live link, to discuss Outward Bound, a charity very close to the Royal family. The mother-of-one braved the rain as she took the interview, wearing a racing green coat.

The wife of Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi was actually in New York City, on top of the iconic Empire State Building, explaining how people will get the chance to abseil down the landmark to to raise funds for Outward Bound. This is quite possibly the biggest clue that the redhead royal will be going to the Met Ball this evening. If she's in New York, a stone's throw from the venue, we are pretty confident it's a given.

Princess Beatrice at the Costume Institute Benefit at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7, 2018 in New York City.© Getty
Princess Beatrice looked stunning at the Met Gala in 2018

If she does attend, this will be the 35-year-old's second time at the bash. Prince William and Prince Harry's cousin graced the red carpet at the Met back in 2018. She wore a truly dazzling dress by Alberta Ferretti which was giving Grecian goddess vibes. The floor-sweeping gown was made in a deep purple, which really complemented her fiery mane, and gave her a totally classic yet regal stance, with layers of mesh and tulle.

Princess Beatrice at the Met Gala in 2018 wearing a purple dress and headbands© Getty
The royal at the Met Gala in 2018 wearing a selection of headbands

The statement frock had semi-sheer sleeves and gathered cuffs as well as a full-length hem. The cinched in waist detail gave it a feminine undertone and the embellished detail around the neck and also at the cuffs ensured it was bold. Accessory wise, she carried a box clutch, added metallic strappy high heel sandals and more importantly, sported a selection of bedazzled headbands on her head which gave the illusion of a crown.

We wonder what the royal may wear if she does attend? We will be watching even more closely! 

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Royal Style

See more