Kelly Clarkson's striped shirt is back in stock & it kind of reminds me of Meghan Markle's

Kelly Clarkson always chooses such a great mix of wardrobe styles for her talk show - they’re always on trend and always wearable.

I fell in love with her now-sold-out Anthropologie polo dress but then another look caught my eye, in July - her versatile red and white striped blouse which she wore to host The Kelly Clarkson show.

I wasn’t alone in loving this look because the classic wardrobe staple by Lilysilk flew off the virtual shelves. But I can reveal some great news: not only is it in stock right now but you can even shop it at Amazon.

© NBC Kelly Clarkson teamed the striped silk blouse with tailored shorts and platform heels to host her show in July

The Amalfi Stripe Silk Shirt is made from soft, lightweight silk twill - a fabric that’s so breathable during the summer but feels cozy during the fall. It also has a regular fit, which makes it a true classic. Team it with pants or a skirt for work, or give it a casual vibe like Kelly did, wearing tailored shorts and platform sandals. It would even look amazing with jeans and ballet flats.

It’s currently available in all sizes (XS to XXL) in both Kelly’s red stripe and a pretty lilac. And if you shop it directly from LilySilk you can also have it altered to your exact measurements for $30.

LilySilk Amalfi Striped Silk Shirt

Whether silk or cotton, a button front striped shirt is an iconic piece to have in your closet and I've spotted celebrities from Elsa Hosk to Meryl Streep wearing the look. In fact, Kelly’s reminds me of Meghan Markle’s $690 Ralph Lauren favorite (which also comes in a $148 version by Polo Ralph Lauren, which you can also shop.)

RALPH LAUREN COLLECTION Capri striped cotton-poplin shirt © Steven Paston - PA Images,Getty Images The Duchess of Sussex attends the Wimbledon Championships in 2018 wearing a Ralph Lauren striped shirt

The Duchess of Sussex wore her striped look to Wimbledon along with white linen trousers and a straw fedora - effortless quiet luxury at its finest. This style of shirt also works for everything from a casual beach cover up to an office staple, and if you want to copy Kelly’s red and white striped look, I found a few lookalikes in various fabrics and colorways.

I found some great lookalikes for Kelly's striped shirt from (left to right) French Connection, Target & Favorite Daughter - shop below

For a real bargain, Target’s Universal Thread oversized button down shirt is a tempting choice - it’s only $13.75 on sale, reduced from $25. Roll up the long cuffed sleeves and wear it over a tank top and shorts for an easy breezy summer look. In the fall, wear it alone with jeans and boots, or with tailored pants and chunky shoes.

French Connection's thick stripe shirt ($98) in a cotton-polyester blend is more trendy than classic, with a boxy look and statement pocket. It also comes in some dopamine-friendly shades like pink and jelly bean green, making it a good choice for summer.

Favorite Daughter’s The Door's Always Open Ex Boyfriend Shirt ($218) has a tongue-in-cheek name but some serious style. In sizes XS-XL, the look is 100% cotton poplin (not unlike the Ralph Lauren version), and comes in pomodoro stripe and azul.