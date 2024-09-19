Michael Strahan 'chokes' live on-air as GMA co-stars have unexpected reaction

Michael Strahan got a little overzealous during a segment on GMA on Thursday, causing him to choke in front of his co-stars.

Michael, was seated alongside Rebecca Jarvis, George Stephanopoulos and Will Reeves as the latter made an exciting announcement.

He exclusively informed viewers that M&Ms were introducing their first new flavor innovation in two years.

WATCH: Michael Strahan chokes on an M&M on live TV

But as he introduced the Peanut Butter & Jelly combo with bowls of the candy in front of them, Michael suffered a mishap.

As he shovelled in handfuls of the M&Ms, the camera panned to Will who was attempting to introduce the next story.

© Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin Michael suffered an awkward moment but they all laughed it off

He was forced to pause and look to his right, before declaring: "Michael might just be choking over there."

Sure enough, the former NFL star had a hand on his throat and appeared to be struggling to swallow the candy.

Fortunately, through a smile, he insisted Will should carry on, and his co-hosts laughed at the moment, clearly not concerned about Michael's safety.

They're used to dealing with impromptu moments when the cameras are rolling

The crew have a great relationship and support each other on-screen and off. Fans love it when their intimate moments are captured on camera, and most recently that's what happened between Michael and Robin Roberts.

When the show returned from commercial break and Robin welcomed viewers back for more news headlines, she turned to her Michael and George, and the former discreetly winked at her, which happened to take Robin by gleeful surprise.

© Getty Images They like to tease one another

"...GMA and it's great to have– hey, you winked at me, that was nice!" she reacted to Michael, who burst out laughing, as did George from the other side. Robin couldn't stop the giggles either.

She lightly fanned herself and added: "You caught me off guard there!" before continuing with the introductions."

The ABC News co-anchors have been hosting the morning show for a long time and have developed strong bonds.

© Getty Images Will was supported by his co-stars

On Wednesday, Robin, Michael, George, Lara Spencer and David Muir, showcased that connection when they attended the premiere of Will's late father, Christopher Reeves' new documentary, Super/Man.

Will acknowledged their support on-air when he said: "I've been so touched by all the support," as photos from the event were shared.