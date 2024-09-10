GMA's Michael Strahan's new role revealed — and it's happening soon

Michael Strahan is a man of many talents and he's putting them to good use.

The former NFL athlete has been at the helm of GMA since 2016 when he joined Robin Roberts and George Stephanopoulos to host the morning show.

But over the last decade he's been expanding his resume and now Michael has something new up his sleeve.

Taking to Instagram, Michael shared the promotional artwork for Evolution of the Black Quarterback, a new documentary airing on Amazon Prime.

He then revealed it will be "arriving soon," on September 24 with many fans saying they couldn't wait.

Michael made no reference to his involvement in the project but he is credited as the executive producer.

The documentary follows retired quarterback, Michael Vick, as he travels across America to explore the history and impact of Black quarterbacks on and off the field.

However, some of Michael's fans weren't happy about the choice of host.

Michael is an adored member of the GMA team

Vick's career came to a halt in 2007 when he was sentenced to 21 months in prison after pleading guilty for being involved in a dog fighting ring.

Following his release, he made a comeback in the NFL before retirement in 2017.

This isn't Michael's first time working as an executive producer, as he has a number of projects under his belt already and has even produced some episodes of GMA.

© Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin Michael is a busy man

Making the transition from football to TV was nerve-racking but he knew what he wanted to do.

He told Harvard Business Review: "When I played football, I gave it everything I had. But I realized there was life after it, and for me, that was doing interviews."

Michael confessed he "never thought I'd get," his role on Live! with Kelly and Michael and said: "With Good Morning America, I still think, 'What am I doing here?'"

© Getty He also hosts football for Fox

Of his job, he added: "But it’s been about having fun, putting in maximum effort, and not limiting myself. I thought playing in the NFL was the greatest thing I would ever do professionally. But when I hear that kids today have no idea I played football, it makes me realize that this career has transcended the one I had before."

Every day is a different, which is exciting for Michael, and he still gets nervous which heightens the excitement.

© Getty Images Michael formerly hosted Live! with Kelly Ripa

"I’m nervous every day," her revealed to the outlet. "But that’s the excitement that makes me wake up every morning, live TV, facing the unknown."

He also insists he stays down-to-earth and it's his likability that has made him so popular with viewers.

© MediaPunch/Shutterstock He said he still gets nervous hosting GMA

"When I walk into the GMA offices, I speak to the security guys and the cameramen just like I speak to my cohosts," Michael added to HBR. "Nobody gets preferential treatment, because we are all here to do one thing: make the show successful. Without those people, I can’t do what I do. We all need one another."