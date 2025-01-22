Princess Kate's epic blazer collection has all the royal ladies copying her

If there is one item in her wardrobe that the Princess of Wales looks glorious in, it's the mighty blazer. The wife of Prince William has a huge collection of delightful styles from an array of shops.

Kate has sported tailored styles from high street store Zara and even hugely expensive numbers from Blaze Milano.

© Getty Kate's blazer collection is pretty vast

There's a reason that the Princess loves the wardrobe staple so much - it's because it's a hugely versatile item. Blazers can be worn with pretty much anything and can easily elevate any existing item you have, giving your overall ensemble an air of quintessential elegance.

Kate knows that if she wants instant classic vibes, adding a blazer means zero effort.

© Getty Images Kate's array of blazers feature in her wardrobe a lot

It seems that the rest of the royal ladies - who are super chic in their own right - have been taking a leaf out of Kate's book and have been regularly sporting blazers too.

After all, they don't call it the 'Kate Effect' for nothing, do they?

© Getty Zara Tindall Back in December, Princess Anne's daughter, 43, was spotted wearing the 'Battista' pinstripe blazer from Veronica Beard - a single-breasted style that was worn done up over a sumptuous satin blouse. It's such a classic look and a great print on the mother-of-three.



© Dave Benett/Getty Images for Dom Princess Beatrice Although Prince Andrew's daughter is known for her incredible taste in dresses, she does sport a blazer from time to time. Memorably in 2022, the now pregnant royal looked lovely at Annabel's in Mayfair, wearing a simple black top and a beautiful satin skirt by Reiss. She topped the look off with a shapely black blazer.



© Shutterstock Duchess Sophie Earlier this week, newly 60-year-old Sophie visited Dogs for Autism in Alton, Hampshire, a charity that provides assistance dogs to autistic people of all ages, looking so elegant in an 80s style, longline navy blazer with uber glam gold statement buttons. A lesson on power dressing right there!



© Getty Images Meghan Markle The Duchess of Sussex has always worn blazers, even before she met Prince Harry and starred in the Netflix smash, Suits. One of her most memorable blazer looks was back in 2019, during the royal tour of Australia. The mother-of-two stepped out in a sharp white blazer by Altuzarra, which set her back a cool £1,299. The 'Acacia' blazer was from the brand's 2018 collection and we loved the sleek shape; it gave the Californian-born star the best silhouette.

