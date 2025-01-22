Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Kate Middleton's epic blazer collection has all the royal ladies copying her
Subscribe
Kate Middleton's epic blazer collection has all the royal ladies copying her
Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales visits Nottingham Trent University, to hear how they and the University of Nottingham are ensuring their students have the right mental health support around them as they begin the new university year, on October 11, 2023 in Nottingham, England. The Prince and Princess of Wales are carrying out engagements across the UK to mark World Mental Health Day and to highlight the importance of mental wellbeing, particularly in young people. © Getty Images

Princess Kate's epic blazer collection has all the royal ladies copying her

The mother of Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis has inspired many with her blazers!

Laura Sutcliffe
Fashion and Beauty News Editor
2 minutes ago
Share this:

If there is one item in her wardrobe that the Princess of Wales looks glorious in, it's the mighty blazer. The wife of Prince William has a huge collection of delightful styles from an array of shops.

Kate has sported tailored styles from high street store Zara and even hugely expensive numbers from Blaze Milano.

Catherine, Princess of Wales facing to right in cobalt blazer© Getty
Kate's blazer collection is pretty vast

There's a reason that the Princess loves the wardrobe staple so much - it's because it's a hugely versatile item. Blazers can be worn with pretty much anything and can easily elevate any existing item you have, giving your overall ensemble an air of quintessential elegance. 

Kate knows that if she wants instant classic vibes, adding a blazer means zero effort.

She looked lovely in mint© Getty Images
Kate's array of blazers feature in her wardrobe a lot

It seems that the rest of the royal ladies - who are super chic in their own right - have been taking a leaf out of Kate's book and have been regularly sporting blazers too. 

Recommended videoYou may also likeWATCH: Princess Kate's best outfits over the past ten years

After all, they don't call it the 'Kate Effect' for nothing, do they?

Zara Tindall walking in navy suit© Getty

Zara Tindall

Back in December, Princess Anne's daughter, 43, was spotted wearing the 'Battista' pinstripe blazer from Veronica Beard - a single-breasted style that was worn done up over a sumptuous satin blouse. It's such a classic look and a great print on the mother-of-three.

Princess Beatrice of York and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi attend the Lenny Kravitz & Dom Perignon 'Assemblage' exhibition, the launch Of Lenny Kravitz' UK Photography Exhibition, on July 10, 2019 in London, England. © Dave Benett/Getty Images for Dom

Princess Beatrice

Although Prince Andrew's daughter is known for her incredible taste in dresses, she does sport a blazer from time to time. Memorably in 2022, the now pregnant royal looked lovely at Annabel's in Mayfair, wearing a simple black top and a beautiful satin skirt by Reiss. She topped the look off with a shapely black blazer.

Sophie in teal trousers and navy blazer© Shutterstock

Duchess Sophie

Earlier this week, newly 60-year-old Sophie visited Dogs for Autism in Alton, Hampshire, a charity that provides assistance dogs to autistic people of all ages, looking so elegant in an 80s style, longline navy blazer with uber glam gold statement buttons. A lesson on power dressing right there!

Meghan Markle wore a white Valentino blazer to an Invictus Games event© Getty Images

Meghan Markle

The Duchess of Sussex has always worn blazers, even before she met Prince Harry and starred in the Netflix smash, Suits. One of her most memorable blazer looks was back in 2019, during the royal tour of Australia. The mother-of-two stepped out in a sharp white blazer by Altuzarra, which set her back a cool £1,299. The 'Acacia' blazer was from the brand's 2018 collection and we loved the sleek shape; it gave the Californian-born star the best silhouette.

What Prince William's message to Kate on her birthday really means

Sign up to Royal Style and discover the latest royal fashion moments

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Royal Style

See more

Read More