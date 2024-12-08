Princess Charlotte is Princess Kate's twin with tumbling hair and festive bow

The Princess of Wales radiated beauty in a red Alexander McQueen longline coat adorned with a velvet bow to host her annual 'Together at Christmas' carol service at Westminster Abbey.
Kate wasn't alone in her festive dressing, her husband Prince William, along with their three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, were the perfect example of sartorial synergy as they each added a pop of red to their outfits.
Princess Charlotte, nine, was the image of her mother as she donned a matching burgundy coat.
In her hair, the young royal wore an oversized black bow, coordinating with Kate's striking black ribbon pinned to her collar.
The royal's hair tumbled past her shoulders in glossy curls, several inches longer than it was at the carol service last year.
You may also like
Princess Kate and Princess Charlottes' twinning style
It's not the first time the Princess of Wales and her daughter have echoed each other's style.
For Trooping the Colour in June, Kate made a triumphant return to the spotlight in a Jenny Packham gown adorned with a striped asymmetrical bow. Her daughter complemented her look in a nautical sailor's dress elevated with delicate white bows.
Explaining the phenomenon of coordinated dressing in the royal family, royal style expert Miranda Holder previously told HELLO!: "First and foremost, it looks visually appealing - and 'tidy'- in photographs."
She continued: "This is something that is always at the forefront of the royals' minds. Secondly, it looks more cohesive and is a way of conveying to the world that they are a solid family unit, without having to say a single word."
It's not just the Princess of Wales and her children who amalgamate their clothes, but Kate and William too. We asked relationship consultant Mairead Molloy for her expert intel on the Prince and Princess of Wales' calculated colour coordination.
"Mirroring your partner's fashion choices is related to having a keen sense of empathy, and signifies a high level of happiness and content within a relationship," says Mairead. "It demonstrates the couple's emotional unity," she added.
"Harmonious dressing can be a subconscious occurrence that typically happens about six months into a relationship," explained Mariead, who credited a desire to be "closer to our partner" as a reason behind the sartorial switch.
ROYAL FAN? JOIN THE CLUB
Welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club, where thousands of royal fans like you get to delve deeper into the wonderful world of royalty every day. Want to join them? Just click the button below for a list of club benefits and joining information.