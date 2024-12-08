Princess Charlotte is Princess Kate's twin with tumbling hair and festive bow

The Princess of Wales radiated beauty in a red Alexander McQueen longline coat adorned with a velvet bow to host her annual 'Together at Christmas' carol service at Westminster Abbey.

Kate wasn't alone in her festive dressing, her husband Prince William, along with their three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, were the perfect example of sartorial synergy as they each added a pop of red to their outfits.

WATCH: Princess Kate leads the festive glamour in a red bow-adorned coat

Princess Charlotte, nine, was the image of her mother as she donned a matching burgundy coat.

© Getty Princess Charlotte wore a black bow in her hair

In her hair, the young royal wore an oversized black bow, coordinating with Kate's striking black ribbon pinned to her collar.

© Getty Princess Charlotte's tumbling hair fell past her shoulders

The royal's hair tumbled past her shoulders in glossy curls, several inches longer than it was at the carol service last year.

Princess Kate and Princess Charlottes' twinning style © Getty The Princess of Wales and her daughter were perfectly coordinated at Trooping the Colour 2024 It's not the first time the Princess of Wales and her daughter have echoed each other's style. For Trooping the Colour in June, Kate made a triumphant return to the spotlight in a Jenny Packham gown adorned with a striped asymmetrical bow. Her daughter complemented her look in a nautical sailor's dress elevated with delicate white bows.

Explaining the phenomenon of coordinated dressing in the royal family, royal style expert Miranda Holder previously told HELLO!: "First and foremost, it looks visually appealing - and 'tidy'- in photographs." © Getty The Wales family coordinated in black and red at the carol concert on Friday evening She continued: "This is something that is always at the forefront of the royals' minds. Secondly, it looks more cohesive and is a way of conveying to the world that they are a solid family unit, without having to say a single word."

© Getty Prince William and Princess Kate often subtly co-rodinate their outfits, even with an accessory It's not just the Princess of Wales and her children who amalgamate their clothes, but Kate and William too. We asked relationship consultant Mairead Molloy for her expert intel on the Prince and Princess of Wales' calculated colour coordination. "Mirroring your partner's fashion choices is related to having a keen sense of empathy, and signifies a high level of happiness and content within a relationship," says Mairead. "It demonstrates the couple's emotional unity," she added.

© Antony Jones The Wales family wearing blue to attend the traditional Easter Sunday Church service at St Georges Chapel "Harmonious dressing can be a subconscious occurrence that typically happens about six months into a relationship," explained Mariead, who credited a desire to be "closer to our partner" as a reason behind the sartorial switch.