Nicole Kidman looks unreal in leather pants as she makes rare TV appearance

Nicole Kidman has been busy globetrotting the past few weeks, visiting the Cannes Film Festival, cheering on her husband Keith Urban in Texas, and now promoting the new season of Nine Perfect Strangers.

The actress rocked a gorgeous pair of leather pants for a rare TV appearance on May 20, as she joined costars Murray Bartlett and Henry Golding on Good Morning America to discuss season two of the Hulu drama.

Nicole rocked her leather pants dueing an interview with Murray Bartlett and Henry Golding on GMA

Based on The New York Times best-selling book by author Liane Moriarty, Nine Perfect Strangers follows Masha Dmitrichenko, played by Nicole, a Russian founder of a wellness resort who uses psychoactive drugs on the patients without their knowledge.

"She's such a shapeshifter and she morphs, and that's a fantastic character to play, [someone] who's constantly changing and is mercurial, and you can't quite put your finger on what she's doing and that's just a great role to play," Nicole said.

Nicole paired her classic leather pants with a white eyelet blouse featuring ruffle detailing and a mock collar.

Nicole is promoting a new season of her hit show

Leather pants have long been a universal closet staple that can easily be paired with a tee and sneakers, or a blazer and stilettos, and even Meghan Markle is a fan.

Nicole has been leaning into the bold fashion look in recent weeks, rocking a leather jacket with low-slung jeans for the 'Kering Women in Motion' talk at the Cannes Film Festival.

© WireImage Nicole is in her Y2K era

Skipping her usual look of a gorgeous gown, the actress opted for the Y2K-inspired biker jacket with the faded wide flare jeans, accessorized with a black and gold belt.

Reflecting on the honor, Nicole shared: "I am proud to join the list of extraordinary women who've received this honor before me, artists and trailblazers I deeply admire."

The Cannes Film Festival has been a part of my life for over 30 years, and I am thrilled to add this incredible recognition to the many memories I've made here."

© Getty Nicole wore a retro look for the ACM Awards

Weeks earlier, at the annual ACM Awards – where Keith was honored with the ACM Triple Crown Award - the Babygirl actress donned an all-black look for her red carpet appearance, wearing a unique sleeveless leather top with a high neckline, paired with black trousers that were layered underneath an asymmetrical black skirt.

She joined Keith on the red carpet where the pair were in jovial spirits ahead of Keith receiving the coveted ACM Triple Crown Award, the first to receive it during the ceremony since 2010.

© Penske Media via Getty Images Keith is joined by Chris Stapleton, Megan Moroney, T.J. Osborne, John Osborne onstage at the 60th Academy Of Country Music Awards

Alongside the honor Keith's peers including Chris Stapleton, Megan Moroney, and Brothers Osborne all performed some of his best-selling hits.

The ACM Triple Crown Award is a special recognition presented by the Academy of Country Music to artists who have won three distinct awards: New Artist of the Year, Artist of the Year, and Entertainer of the Year.