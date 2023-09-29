George and Amal Clooney are the picture-perfect couple as they host star-studded Albie Awards

New York radiated with resplendent glamour as George and Amal Clooney hosted the second annual Albie Awards on Thursday, transforming the city into a dazzling hub where Hollywood grace met heartfelt causes.

Named in honor of Justice Albie Sachs, a renowned South African jurist known for his relentless fight against apartheid, the Albie Awards are a tribute to 'courageous defenders of justice who are at great risk for what they do,' as described by the Clooney Foundation For Justice.

This year, the illustrious award celebrated the valor of a Ukrainian NGO, a Congolese anti-rape activist, and two Iranian journalists whose poignant revelations about Mahsa Amini’s death sparked the Woman Life Freedom uprising in their country.

Amal was the epitome of elegance, her statuesque figure enveloped in a white sequined gown that subtly trailed behind her, paired with a matching diminutive clutch.

The waves of her dark hair cascaded over her shoulders, elegantly framing her sharply defined features, accentuated by meticulous makeup and a glittering bracelet, adding a sprinkle of glitz to her ensemble.

Complementing his wife's radiant appearance, George embraced his iconic silver fox persona, sporting a white beard and a hairdo peppered with distinguished shades of grey, donning his signature classic tuxedo.

The couple, luminous against the event's golden backdrop, shared affable moments with notable attendees, including Amal's mother, the esteemed Lebanese journalist Baria Alamuddin, and Donatella Versace, who graced the event in her signature daring and exquisite see-through brocaded gown.

Beauty mogul Charlotte Tilbury marked her presence in a stunningly unique dress, reminiscent of fish scales, creating a splash among the distinguished guests, which included acclaimed artist Andra Day, recognized for her portrayal of Billie Holiday in a recent biopic.

Among those turning the noble gathering were Daniel Craig with his wife Rachel Weisz, Julianne Moore and her husband Bart Freundlich, and the 90s supermodel Cindy Crawford with her husband Rande Gerber, the co-founder of tequila brand Casamigos alongside George and businessman Mike Meldman.

Old camaraderies were rekindled as George's Ocean's Eleven co-star, Matt Damon, shared warm moments with his wife Luciana Barrorso.

Also, in attendance were Emily Blunt and her husband John Krasinski, sharing radiant smiles and absorbing the jubilance of the night.

The Modern Family star, Sofia Vergara, shared affable interactions and received a cheeky kiss from her fellow America's Got Talent judge, Heidi Klum, lightening the atmosphere with their jovial camaraderie.

Smiles were abundant as Keegan-Michael Key of Key & Peele fame cozied up to his wife Elle, and the legendary fashion designer Diane von Furstenberg appeared alongside her media mogul husband, Barry Diller.