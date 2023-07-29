George and Amal Clooney dote on twins as family enjoys vacation following 6th birthday

George Clooney and his wife Amal are currently enjoying a sun-soaked vacation in Italy - and it looks like their children are having the best time too .

The couple are notoriously private when it comes to Ella and Alexander but photographs from Lake Como share a glimpse into their personal life.

The images published by the Daily Mail show the Ticket to Paradise actor and the human rights lawyer doting upon their twins onboard a boat near their stunning second home.

WATCH: George Clooney makes sweet comment about wife Amal

At one point, George's son sat on his knee and Amal wrapped her arms around her daughter as she also pointed out something happening across the water.

While they're loving family time with their kids, George, 62, and Amal have also relished date nights during their time in Italy.

On Thursday, the 45-year-old looked phenomenal in a silver metal knit mini dress from Paco Rabanne as she stepped out in a pair of towering metallic heels with her husband.

All eyes were on the British-Lebanese barrister as she exited the swanky Gatto Nero restaurant and made her way to a waiting car, while George – who looked dapper wearing a two-piece suit over a navy revere style shirt – followed closely behind his wife.

© Ernesto Ruscio Amal and George are spending time together in Italy with their children

Their summer in Europe comes after they celebrated their son and daughter's sixth birthday in June.

Neither parent shared details of their milestone, but there's no doubt it would have been fun.

In 2021, George opened up about being an older dad during an interview with Marc Maron on the WTF with Marc Maron podcast.

© Amy Sussman The couple share six-year-old twins

At the time, he raved about his children and said: "They're funny, and they pull pranks on me. I just look at them thinking, I couldn't be happier and I couldn't be more surprised at how happy I am."

Although he added: "The hard part is being 60 and just the sheer running around of it."He then said that they discussed prioritizing their family over their careers.

© David M. Benett The pair married in 2014

"We're working a lot, both of us," he confessed. "She's working a tremendous amount as well. I just said, it doesn't mean we don't do a job because we gotta do a job. If you don't have a job, you're dead. We also have to make sure we're spending less time behind a computer or going on locations.

"Sixty is a number but I've done all the physicals, knock on wood, in good shape. I feel healthy. Sixty, you can kind of beat the devil a little bit, 80 you can't and that's 20 years from now. Twenty years happens in a flash, and faster as you get older."

George continued: "I've committed to a certain amount of work that I'm going to do, making sure that I'm going to do that because it's a commitment and it's the right thing to do. And she's in the exact same place," he said.

© Jeff Spicer George and Amal have a big age gap

"It's going to take about a year, we figure. And then, it doesn't mean she's going to stop taking the cases that she wants, it just means she's not going to take six. And I'm not going to do four jobs a year, I'm going to do one."

George added: "We're going to spend time with our kids and we're gonna travel again. We have a house with a lake and a rope swing. I can still do the rope swing at 60, I'm not sure about 80. I might [expletive] myself when I grab the rope."​​