Mariah Carey rocks bodysuit inspired by trans flag for festival appearance

Mariah Carey proved why she's the greatest diva of all time when she rocked four different outfits for her headlining appearance at Brighton Pride, including a look inspired by the transgender flag.

Headlining the festival on August 2, 2025, Mariah wore a sparkling pink, blue and silver dress and matching jacket; the jacket had the words "protect the dolls" embroidered on the back.

"They've been here for me for so long, supported me through good times and bad, and I just wanted you to know I’ll always be there for you," she told the 50,000 strong crowd, speaking of her LGBTQ+ fans, before she dedicated the song "Hero" to them.

The mom-of-two also rocked a stunning blue metallic romper that hugged her curves; the bodycon outfit featured a low V-neck and short sleeves, and she paired the look with knee-high silver metallic boots.

© WireImage for ABA Mariah performs live on stage during Brighton Pride 2025

Another look saw her wear a classic black midi slip dress with diamante embellishments around the neckline, and her fourth look was a gold shift mini dress.

During her performance the five-time Grammy winner performed her timeless classics including "Hero" and "Fantasy," and new single "Sugar Sweet" from her upcoming 16th studio album, Here For It All.

© WireImage for ABA Mariah wore four different looks

Mariah had been scheduled to headline during the 2020 event but it was canceled due to COVID-19 pandemic.

She was joined by a host of backup dancers and musicians.

© WireImage for ABA Mariah was set to headline in 2020 but it was canceled

"Mariah Carey coming out in a fully stoned trans colored ensemble with the back saying “Protect The Dolls”!!! The Queen said what she said! She did THAT!!!" commented one fan who was in attendance, sharing video and pictures on X.

"The vocals, the presence, the ICON. She’s serving hitting the high notes, glitter, and pure diva energy like only Mariah can. A living legend lighting up Pride with love and power!" another wrote on the social media site.

Mariah has been performing throughout Europe this summer, including also in the UK earlier in June. She performed at the Capital FM Summertime Ball wearing a black felt romper that highlighted her curves ; she also wore the diamante sunglasses on stage.

During her performance she sang classics "Fantasy" and "Emotions," before closing her set with "We Belong Together".

In August Mariah, known as Mimi, will also perform at King Charles' Royal Sandringham Estate in Norfolk with support from Eternal and Nile Rodgers & Chic.

She will also visit Japan and Thailand at the end of the year as part of a tour for the "special anniversary year of the Mimi album".

2025 is the 20-year anniversary of her 10th studio album, 2005’s The Emancipation of Mimi, and she has celebrated with a Las Vegas residency.