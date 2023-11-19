North West is so grown up as she poses alongside Mariah Carey's daughter Monroe in celebratory photo

North West is growing up quickly, and the ten-year-old was on hand over the weekend to help her mom, Kim Kardashian, keep an eye on her younger sister and cousins during a very special night out.

The pre-teen was treated to a fun evening at Mariah Carey's holiday tour, Merry Christmas One and All, which kicked off in LA on Friday November 17.

In a star-studded backstage photo, North was pictured posing alongside Mariah herself and the star's 12-year-old daughter Monroe, as well as her grandmother Kris Jenner, sister Chicago, five, cousins Dream, seven, and True, five, aunt Khloe Kardashian and mom Kim.

The photo was shared by Khloe on Instagram, alongside the caption: "The Queen of Christmas!!!! For the little girls very FIRST concert ever, we went to see the Queen herself, @mariahcarey !! We all had the best time, creating the most magical memories!! Thank you mommy for taking all of us!"

Kris is good friends with Mariah, and shared the same photo on her own Instagram page. She wrote next to it: "Epic night celebrating with @mariahcarey at the Hollywood Bowl!

North West looked so grown up as she posed with her famous family, Mariah Carey and Monroe

"Thank you for having us Friday night! It was the little’s first concert, and we had such an amazing night and loved seeing Rocky and Monroe perform!!! We love you Mariah!! Have a great show tonight. @khloekardashian @kimkardashian and thank you @mattel for the beautiful Mariah Carey Barbie dolls!!"

The momager had recently met up with Mariah, and shared some lovely photos of the pair from their night out, writing: "Dinner with my girl @mariahcarey catching up and trying to convince her “it’s time”!!!!! glam on both of us @etienneortega."

© Instagram Kim Kardashian shared a backstage photo from Mariah Carey's concert

The Kardashian family have amazing lives and just recently, North went to another A-list concert with her famous family, as she watched Beyoncé perform during her Renaissance World Tour in September.

For the evening out, North and her cousin Penelope, 11, wore fashion-forward metallic outfits as they were joined by Kim, Khloe and Kris.

© Instagram Mariah Carey singing with her daughter Monroe at her Christmas concert

While Kim is keen for her children's lives to be as normal as possible, despite the fame of both their mom and dad, Kanye West, now that North is older, she's stepping into the spotlight more.

Just recently, the pre-teen graced her first front cover as she was interviewed by I-D magazine for their New Wave issue. In the interview, North was asked a number of questions, from her career plans to whether she liked having her photo taken or not.

North West is making more appearances in the spotlight now she's older

In response to the latter, she said: “Yes. Only when I want to, because ehhh, I don’t want to sometimes. But not by the paparazzi.”

She also revealed that she enjoyed singing, telling the publication: "Performing is my favorite," and when asked whether it runs in her family, she said: "Sometimes, mostly from me though. And then a little bit of my dad."

