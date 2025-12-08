Granny bags your nan carried have never been cooler - see fashion editor's tips on nailing 'grandma style'

We all know that fast fashion and crazy trends are not for keeps. If you buy something that has 'fad' written all over it (hello Labubu), you can be pretty sure that in a year, it will be in the bargain bin.

Which is why classic items are always desirable in the fashion world; from tailored pieces to white shirts and sleek silhouettes - these capsule items you invest in now will carry your wardrobe throughout your life. There's a reason why A-list celebrities such as Jane Fonda, Helen Mirren and even the late Audrey Hepburn still top the style lists - their outfits are chic and timeless. This is where the 'granny bag' trend comes to play.

© Edward Berthelot Boxy bags that look vintage-esque are big news right now

We've seen a resurgence of bags from yesteryear becoming seriously trendy right now - bags that look like they originate from another era have never been cooler. You may have noticed that so many fashion brands have resurrected certain pieces of arm candy from their archives - that's because a burst of nostalgia gives one a seriously individual look.

What is a 'granny' bag?

Think of bags that look a little dated and are pretty sizable. We're talking vintage items specifically. No teeny tiny Jacquemus bags here. Remember when the late Queen Elizabeth II was never without her structured top-handle Launer London bag? That kind of look.

Or, Sarah Jessica Parker clutching the Coach 'Kisslock' bag in burgundy when she was filming And Just Like That season 3 last year. SJP's supersized style is worlds away from the Gen Z mini bag - and it has that vintage 'lock' feature. Anything that is slightly 'ladylike' in look, from crochet granny square totes to vintage-inspired bags with textures like croc and embroidered tapestry.

© Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin SJP with the Coach 'Kisslock' bag

Granny knows best

"By choosing to invest in vintage bags, you can't go wrong as they have a timeless appeal because they're styles that will always be on trend", Charlotte Staerck, Co-Founder & CEO at The Handbag Clinic, tells HELLO!. "Those classic silhouettes and heritage details give you a look that feels effortless year after year. It’s why investing in vintage pieces is so smart - you’re choosing a bag with proven longevity, built to outlast trends rather than follow them," she explains.

© Samir Hussein/WireImage The late Queen Elizabeth II loved her Launer London bags

Rebeka Peacock, who is the founder of popular preloved site Luxe Cheshire, agrees. "There has been an undeniable surge in popularity for 'Vintage style bags', and the craze is for good reason, the handbag exports told HELLO!. "These bags effortlessly capture timeless design, impressive craftsmanship and distinct individuality that undeniably stand out in today's fast-paced, trend-driven fashion market."

The sustainable movement

Selecting a bag that doesn't look modern is key. "There has been an obvious shift in consumers gravitating towards pieces with history, character and durability, seeking items that feel unique rather than mass produced," adds Rebeka, whose custimers include Michelle Keegan and Frankie Bridge. "This movement aligns strongly with the preloved industry too, enabling people to gain access to rare, one-of-a-kind and vintage finds more easily and at a more affordable price point. As sustainability continues to move to the forefront of shoppers' minds, 'vintage style bags' provide an appealing way to invest in classic pieces that not only hold their value but reduce waste and offer a meaningful sense of heritage in personal style, which is something increasingly sought after in a fast-fashion-dominated world."

Can I buy a granny-style bag brand new?

As a fashion editor who has been writing about the wonderful world of handbags for over fifteen years, I have seen a lot of bag trends come and go, but I can assure you that the vintage style look is here to stay. If you don't want to spend time investing in trying to find an authentic vintage bag, there are inspired pieces out there that are available to purchase brand new that look historical.

Top handled bags like the these from The Cambridge Satchel have a chic 'vintage style' look about them

Try and select items that aren't faddy, in bright, on-trend colours. Think brown, cream, and black, and perhaps navy blue. Boxy shapes always look authentically designed, and little touches like purse locks and prominent hardware are timeless and are often inspired by past eras.

Top handled bags like this Luella Grey bag, that has gold detail and interesting straps have a classic element which looks retro

This 'Catherine' top handled bag by Luella Grey can be worn dangling from the wrist and is so Jackie O. This 'Mini Sophie' from The Cambridge Satchel Company has a lovely shape and even comes with a 'snap it shut' vintage style lock that has its own key. Grandma would be so proud!