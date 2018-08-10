Vogue Williams shows off her baby bump in a sparkling gold minidress - and it's got Gwyneth Paltrow's seal of approval Maternity fashion goals!

Vogue Williams has done nothing but wow us with her maternity wardrobe since announcing her pregnancy back in March, but this might be our favourite look so far on the blooming mum-to-be - doesn't she look gorgeous in her gold sequinned minidress? We love how Vogue has stayed so true to her style throughout her pregnancy - and despite her due date approaching in September, she's still heading out on the town in sparkly numbers like this one. Goals.

The dress (which Vogue clearly loves just as much as us, since she admitted on her Instagram Stories: "I may never take this off") is by party-wear designer Retrofête, and it's selling out fast on multi-brand site SOC Fashion. It looks like the star has slightly altered the design - since it usually features a slightly more exposing keyhole neckline.

She went head-to-toe with the gold theme, too, with simple metallic heels and her trademark warm bouncy blow-dry - and tied the dress' sash belt into a bow to the side to let the material hang loosely over her bump. Love.

And funnily enough, there's another star who has worn this look before - none other than Gwyneth Paltrow! The actress has worn the label on a couple of occasions, and chose the very same dress as Vogue for the premiere of Marvel's film Avengers: Infinity War back in April. While she chose to change the silhouette by tying the belt at the waist, she accessorised the look very similarly to Vogue - with simple strappy heels and her hair long and loose. Uncanny!

Vogue has got herself a style twin in Gwyneth...

Vogue has spoken openly about the pregnancy-shaming she has come under since announcing she is expecting - revealing she has been criticised after posting photos and videos of herself doing exercise. During an appearance on This Morning, she told Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield: "It does stress you out because some of the comments sent me to the doctor. People were telling me, 'Your bump is too small, there's something wrong with you' and I went to the doctor asking if there was something wrong with the baby. But he's actually a big baby, which is brilliant – but also terrifying!"

