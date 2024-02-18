Vogue Williams exudes glamour in lavender sequin gown for BAFTAs appearance

Vogue Williams brought style and glamour to the BAFTAs in a stunning sequin gown which featured the most gorgeous feather details.

The model and presenter was just one of the famous faces at the glitzy film awards, taking place at London's Royal Festival Hall, as she prepared to host coverage from the red carpet, and Vogue dressed to the nines for the occasion.

Vogue looked phenomenal in a long lavender Self Portrait gown drenched in sequins. The dress had a high neck and long sleeves, and a fishtale hem just brushing the ankles, giving the gown a timeless touch of elegance.

While the shine and sparkle from the sequins on the dress stole the show, we love the feather cuffs that added even more dimension to the whole fit and epitomised glamour.

© Ian West - PA Images Vogue Williams attends the Bafta Film Awards 2024, at the Royal Festival Hall, Southbank Centre, London

The TV personality, who is married to former Made in Chelsea star Spencer Matthews, paired the dress with gorgeous makeup, too.

Vogue opted for pale pink sparkling eyeshadow on the lids, with a subtle wing of liner and long, fluttery lashes. The star also had full, fluffy brows, peach-toned blush and a pale pink lip colour with a sheen of gloss over the top. Wow!

Vogue's hair was simple but seriously chic. Her blonde locks were slicked away from her face and styled in an elegant, twisted bun, keeping things simple in the hair department allowed focus to stay on the stunning makeup and dress.

The accessories were no less impressive. Vogue gave a closer look at her strappy Sophia Webster heels which were iridescent purple and green-coloured, to match the dress, but featured amazing butterflies on the heel.

The podcaster and mother-of-three also showed off her full look on Instagram. She wrote in the caption: "BAFTAs ready… dream job hosting for @ladbible with @alforancomedy off to stare down loads of A-listers can't wait! Glam squad on fire today…"

© Kate Green/BAFTA Vogue Williams attends the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2024 at The Royal Festival Hall on February 18, 2024 in London, England

Fans flooded Vogue's comment section as they were in awe of her look. One person wrote: "Wow, absolutely stunning!" Another added: "Obsessed," as a third said: "Those shoes are fab."

Vogue is set to rub shoulders with some huge names at the BAFTA Film Awards taking place at the Royal Festival Hall in London and, with Bulgari being the watches and jewellery sponsor of the awards ceremony, as well as Fundraising Gala and the Nominees Party, it's going to be the ultimate fashion event.

Vogue shared the full outfit on her Instagram View post on Instagram

What's more, the BAFTAs even fall on the same week as London Fashion Week kicking off, so there's no doubt that the stars will be pulling out all the stops in the style and glamour department at the event.

The ceremony will welcome some of the biggest names in film nominated across multiple categories. The event will also have a touch of royalty as Prince William, president of BAFTA, will be making an appearance at the film awards.

However, his wife, the Princess of Wales, will not be joining him as she continues to recover at home following abdominal surgery in January.