Vogue Williams hasn't let the Christmas period stop her fitness routine. While the TV presenter and her husband Spencer Matthews have been enjoying plenty of family time at the Matthews family Scottish estate, the couple are still enjoying the great outdoors.

The husband and wife, who married in 2018 and are parents to Theodore, Gigi and Otto, have been spending the holidays in Scotland and on Friday, Vogue and Spencer even took a dip in the nearby lakes to partake in some cold water swimming.

© Instagram Vogue Williams shares video of cold water swimming on social media

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Vogue looked sensational in a black bikini as she took to the icy water and shared her progress with her followers. Despite braving the cold, Vogue seemed to be unimpressed with how she fared, writing in the caption: "I'm not very good as the [ice] bathing business. Shoulders will be down tomorrow!"

In the clip, Vogue showed off her impressive physique and she jumped in the five-degree water in just a simple two-piece. In another video, Vogue was seen in the water once again but jumping out almost immediately as her husband's daughter looked on.

The mother of three wrote: "In my defence, the wind was very cold and water was five degrees [laughing face]. At least I kinda [sic] got the shoulder down. I'll try again tomorrow!"

Spencer also took a dip in the cold water and was keen to share a video on his own Instagram with his followers. The former Made in Chelsea star looked right at home in the cold water and managed five minutes in the lake.

© Instagram Spencer Matthews also took a dip in the cold water

The couple and their three children have been spending time on the Glen Affric estate which is where they tied the knot in 2018. With its sprawling house and stunning surroundings, the Matthews family have clearly had the most idyllic festive period.

Vogue opened up about their plans for the holidays in an interview with HELLO! and revealed how things work when it comes to cooking the slap-up Christmas dinner. "I love Christmas day lunch, being so full where you have no room for anything else but you keep eating all day!", she said.

Vogue and Matthew are parents to three chidlren

One thing Vogue is sure of though is that she will be trying her best to keep Spencer, 35, out of the kitchen. "Spenny is very good at cooking but he's also very messy so I'd almost rather do it myself because he's so messy that it just takes you triple the amount of time to clean up!"

Vogue also reiterated how keeping up a fitness routine is important to her, hence the cold water swimming. She continued: "There's a good chance that I will train on Christmas Day because it's only half an hour out of my day! I know a lot of people don't want to do that and that's fine to let the routine slip over Christmas. It's whatever suits your lifestyle so I just enjoy it so much that I keep it up," she said.