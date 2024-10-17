Claudia Winkleman just wore the M&S outfit we all need

Claudia Winkleman is the fashion inspiration we can't get enough of when it comes to nailing our Autumn/Winter wardrobe. Her current collab with M&S and Jaeger is full of style staples that’ll help you create a capsule collection to see you through the colder months.

The most recent look, shared to the Strictly Come Dancing Host’s Instagram, shows her looking relaxed on set in a comfy skirt and chunky knit combo that speaks to her go-to monochromatic aesthetic.

© M&S Claudia looks effortlessly chic in this M&S skirt and jumper combo

Sharing behind the scenes pictures from her shoot, Claudia wears a chunky, oversized lambswool cable knit jumper. In true Claudia style, she’s paired the slouchy jumper with a pleated wool-blend kilt skirt and patent black brogues (sadly from the men’s section) - and we can’t get enough.

The whole outfit, which can be shopped from M&S, is reminiscent of the iconic countryside-chic outfits the presenter wore at the start of the year, during her time in Scotland filming Traitors. And of course, she stuck to her classic liner and heavy fringe look for the shoot.

Claudia’s signature style

You’ll struggle to find anyone who can’t take some form of inspiration from Claudia’s iconic wardrobe. Combining classic tailoring with a hint of eccentricity, there’s always a style tip to take note of.

The 52 year old, who says she “found her uniform probably 30 years ago”, follows a few simple rules; “a heavy fringe, white lipstick and black clothes”.

© M&S Claudia looks effortlessly chic in all JAEGER outfit

While she’s swayed slightly on the all-black dress code, introducing cream tones, shades of khaki green, and of course tartan over the last few years, the vision has always stayed the same. “I want to look like a mature French student who’s walking in November in the rain in Lyon,” she shared in the Instagram caption.

Claudia Winkleman’s collection with M&S and Jaeger

It makes sense that the fashion icon, with her iconic style, would be the face of British heritage brand Jaeger, as part of her new ambassadorship with M&S.

In a video posted to the M&S website she says of the partnership: “When I think of M&S I think of the best bras on the planet, my softest T-shirt that I love that I think might be made of butter, Percy Pigs and absolute staples that I cannot live without.”

© M&S Claudia has been announced as the latest M&S ambassador

The Autumn/Winter collection from Jaeger, which was acquired by M&S in 2021, is made from high-quality, heritage-style fabrics, reflecting the Strictly Come Dancing host's luxe yet understated style perfectly.

All her picks, which include Breton-style jumpers, heavy-weight longline coats and sartorial cigarette trousers, combine traditional details with modern tailoring.

We are waiting with bated breath in the hope that she’ll be sharing more of her favourite picks from the collection soon. Watch this space…

