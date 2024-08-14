Kelly Brook's best bikini moments to give you summer swimwear inspiration

Heart Radio's Kelly Brook has just departed from sunnier climates back to Blighty, where she is currently appearing on BBC's newest show Celebrity Race Across the World. Kent-born Kelly is in the new programme alongside her husband, Jeremy Parisi, and we are enjoying seeing her on our screens.

The 44-year-old is very at home with travelling and sunning herself on exotic shores, and it got us thinking about her incredible selection of beachwear over the years.

WATCH: Kelly Brook dances on yacht during Mallorca holiday

Kelly is the queen of bikinis and a great advert for what swimwear to buy.

She always wears beautiful pieces in bright colours and items with great support. Which one is your favourite?

© Instagram/iamkb Stripe-ly does it Last month, the former Big Breakfast presenter shared a lovely image of herself in Greece, rocking the most eye-catching striped bikini we've seen in ages. Made with underwire cups, it was of the high-waisted variety and looked so flattering.



© Getty Ruffle trouble During a sun-soaked trip to Italy in 2011, beach babe Kelly wowed onlookers in this stunning ruffled bikini with extra frills that gave it a lovely feminine edge. We are loving the Hollywood shades and Louis Vuitton bag.



© Getty Blue-ti-ful In 2012, Kelly was seen frolicking in the sea at the Ischia Global Fest wearing a lovely textured bikini that was made in a myriad of blue tones. We love how relaxed and happy she looks and how she totally normalised healthy pale skin! Stunning.



© Daniele Venturelli,Getty Vix-tory Kelly donned the iconic Vix bikini in 2012 and it caused a mass sell-out at the time. Dubbed as one of the most flattering two-pieces money can buy, this style boasted hip-hugging briefs and a halter-neck style bra top, complete with Grecian gold detail.



© Dave Lee,Getty Nautical but nice In 2014, Kelly lit up the white sands of Miami Beach, Florida, wearing this nautical bikini, also by Vix, which sent waves all over the world with shoppers wanting to snap up the black and white striped number. At the time, Kelly was taking a break from shooting a swimwear campaign with high street retailer New Look.





