Denise Welch, 65, wows in plunging swimsuit and cowboy boots

Denise Welch appeared to pay homage to her son Matty Healy's ex-girlfriend, Taylor Swift, on Monday, as she posed in a pair of snake print cowboy boots.

Or maybe the 65-year-old is a huge fan of Beyonce's new album, Cowboy Carter, and decided to channel the singer? Either way, the Loose Women icon certainly looked sensational, as she paired her statement boots with a plunging khaki swimsuit, complete with alluring zip down the front.

Denise posed on the balcony of her hotel in California, claiming in the captions she'd travelled all the way to Los Angeles to get her hands on a pair of the on trend boots.

The former Corrie star tagged Lighter Life in the photo, the healthy eating plan she follows to maintain her svelte figure, as well as the hotel she's residing in, the Sunset Marquis Hotel in West Hollywood.

Denise's balcony shots on holiday are iconic among her Instagram followers, with each trip to a sunny destination resulting in a new balcony photoshoot in striking swimwear.

The star last treated fans to a swimwear photo in late March, when Denise travelled to Dubai, wearing a lace-up swimsuit in a punchy bright orange.

Poking fun at her penchant for a holiday photo shoot, Denise captioned the gorgeous photo: "The obligatory trying to look comfortable on a table edge holiday photo!!!" once again tagging Lighter Life.

Prior to this, Denzy hadn't blessed us with swimwear snaps since December, when she posted a striking photo from Antigua, once again gently mocking herself: "The old perching comfortably on the one inch arm of a very hard chair for the gram!" she joked.

Denise in Antigua

Ever the jetsetter, Denise hasn't shared the reason for her jaunt to Hollywood, but it's likely to be a bittersweet trip, as yesterday was her son Matty's 35th birthday, which she sadly missed due to being on the other side of the pond.

She shared a heartfelt photo of herself with her 1975 frontman son and his younger brother, Louis, captioned: "Happy 35th birthday to my firstborn Matty. We are all so proud of you and love you more than you'll ever know."

We'll keep our eyes peeled for more sizzling swimwear content from our favourite Loose Woman…

