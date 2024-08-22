Davina McCall sets pulses racing in strapless red bikini and matching cowboy boots in unmissable holiday photo

Davina McCall looked sensational on Wednesday when she was spotted sporting a killer red bikini while on holiday.

The 56-year-old brunette bombshell is enjoying the heat in a sun-soaked, mysterious location but took a brief moment away from relaxing to share the seriously racy snap. In the photo, Davina's impeccably toned abs were on full display in the strapless two-piece.

© Instagram Davina caused a stir with her racy red two-piece

Her model-esque legs appeared even longer thanks to a pair of matching cherry-red cowboy boots, and she completed the look with red sunglasses for good measure.

Captioning the photo, Davina quipped: "I’m on holiday. I had to. Tea anyone??"

Friends and fans of the star were stunned by the incredible image and took to the comments section to express their admiration.

The star is no stranger to a fabulous bikini

"Hot girl [expletive]," commented Maya Jama. Daisy-Mae Cooper added: "THAT FIGURE," alongside two flame and three heart-eye emojis. Meanwhile, Louise Thompson chimed in: "Woof! You go, Davina!" accompanied by five red heart emojis.

Davina has always had a passion for health and fitness, having previously starred in fitness DVDs and taken on grueling challenges like triathlons.

Sharing her fitness secrets with HELLO!, Davina said: "I watch what I eat and try to exercise three times a week at least, so you do have to put the work in to feel good about yourself – or for me to feel good about myself."



Previously, she told us that her washboard abs are not necessarily the result of her diet and fitness regime.

"We all have different body types. My stomach hardly ever gets fat, but my bum and thighs turn to jelly if I don't work out for like, three days. Even after I had a baby, quite quickly I lost my tummy. But when I was pregnant, my redeeming feature disappeared overnight and I was left with an enormous bum and thighs," said Davina.

She added: "My daughter is what you would call an apple. So she never puts on weight on her legs, but she is always showing me her tummy and saying, 'Oh god, I look like I'm pregnant!'"