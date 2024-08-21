Comfy and chic airport outfit ideas inspired by celebrities

Heading off on your summer holiday? Or maybe for a far-flung city break? Once you've planned your daily outfits, the next thing you'll want to think about is your jet-setting style.

Picking an airport-appropriate ensemble is all about comfort – we all want to sit back and relax with a coffee (or champagne!) while waiting to fly. Plus, once you've got on the plane, getting cosy is a must, especially if you're on it for the long haul.

From activewear to breezy summer dresses and even denim, I've searched the high street for the best in-flight fashion inspired by the most stylish celebrities. Think Bella Hadid's go-to tracksuits, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley's jeans and blazer ensemble, and Victoria Beckham's graphic tee and wide-leg trousers - who says we can't treat the airport runway like…well, just that?

How I chose the best airport outfits

Celebrity-inspired: No one travels in style quite like a celeb. Often photographed at the airport, they're always on their fashion A-game, so I've taken inspiration from their most-loved in-flight outfits

When it comes to flying, feeling comfortable is without a doubt the number one consideration. I've only chosen pieces I'd be happy to sit around in for at least a few hours. Price: Celebrities love their designer garms but I've kept things on the more affordable side - every item included is under £100.

Bella Hadid's airport style

© Marc Piasecki Bella Hadid arrives at Charles-de-Gaulle airport in Paris

Let's be real – there's no outfit more comfortable than a tracksuit. Bella has one of my favourite airport styles - she's been spotted in leather blazers with wide-leg trousers and jeans with sweaters, but by far most frequently, a cool tracksuit with a pair of trainers. Just add gold jewellery and you're ready to go.

Adanola Sweatshirt & Sweatpants Sweatshirt, £54.99/$90 at Adanola Sweatpants, £52.99/$86 at Adanola Editor's Note: Adanola is loved by celebrities from Kourtney Kardashian to Maya Jama, but it comes at a much lower price point than Bella's designer tracksuits. This sports luxe set has just dropped back in stock. Made from 100% organic cotton fleece and cut with an oversized silhouette, it's both super comfortable and stylish.

Nike Dunks Editor's Note: Bella loves her Nike Dunks, as does Hailey Bieber and Khloe Kardashian. Not all kicks are created equally and with their chunky style and padded, low-cut collar these will take you everywhere in ultimate comfort.

Elsa Hosk's airport style



© Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin Elsa Hosk steps out in LESET and Prada at LAX

If you want something slightly more chic than a tracksuit, take inspiration from Elsa Hosk who levelled up the classic loungewear look with a cashmere cardigan and matching trousers by LESET. She completed the outfit with a pair of Prada loafers.



Mango Knitted Co-ord Editor's Note: Mango's co-ord is made from soft knitted fabric and features contrasting trims. Pair it with slides, trainers or loafers and finish with a pair of sunglasses and a jersey headband.



ASOS DESIGN Wide Jersey Headband Editor's Note: If you don't want to wear your hair up but prefer it out of your face for a long haul flight, a headband like Elsa's is the perfect compromise.



Rosie Huntington-Whiteley's airport style

© BG023/Bauer-Griffin Rosie Huntington-Whiteley wears jeans and an oversized blazer at LAX

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley always looks put together at the airport and is often pictured wearing a pair of straight-leg jeans with a shirt, blazer or lightweight knit. Plus, she's rarely seen without a huge pair of sunglasses.

H&M Slim Straight Jeans £32.99 at H&M $34.99 at H&M US Editor's Note: There's no rule that says you can't wear jeans for those short haul flights. Made from stretchy denim with a flattering high-rise fit, reviews promise comfort from this H&M pair, and they're affordable too.



M&S Oversized Blazer Editor's Note: If you're heading somewhere with a slight chill, make sure to add an effortless blazer into the mix like Rosie. This one from M&S has an oversized fit and is fully lined for extra comfort.



Victoria Beckham's airport style

© starzfly/Bauer-Griffin VB loves her wide-leg trousers and often wears them at the airport

Victoria Beckham's most frequently worn airport outfit is a pair of trending wide-leg trousers, and a graphic white tee, always completed with oversized black sunnies.

Abercrombie A&F Sloane Tailored Pants Editor's Note: Abercrombie's bestselling Sloane pants are smart and comfortable in equal measure. The wide-leg trousers have a comfy elasticated waist and a classic tailored fit.



Victoria Beckham Printed Organic Cotton-Jersey T-Shirt Editor's Note: If you've watched Beckham on Netflix, you'll understand the popularity of this graphic T-shirt by Victoria's eponymous brand. Made from lightweight organic cotton jersey, it has a relaxed fit and subtle 'VB' embroidery at the back.

Andie MacDowell airport style



© Marc Piasecki Andie MacDowell looks suitably chic at Nice Airport

Andie MacDowell proves you can absolutely wear a dress to the airport. They're perfect if you're stepping off the plane into a much hotter climate. She completed the look with a cream tote bag, pointed flats, and of course, oversized sunglasses.