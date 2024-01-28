Holly Willoughby is a pin-up in slinky bow cut-out dress

Looking spellbinding in a slinky black dress, Holly Willoughby returned to ITV viewers' screens for week three of Dancing on Ice.

The 42-year-old presenter, whose return to the ice-skating competition was up in the air following her shock departure from This Morning, proved she's back to her best in yet another stunning sartorial display. Holly looked amazing in a Rasario halterneck dress with white bow embellishment at the bust with a keyhole cut-out as she joined her new co-host Stephen Mulhern on the rink.

WATCH: Holly Willoughby's most mesmerising Dancing on Ice dresses

Sparkling Susannah Lovis earrings completed the look while a thigh-high split running up her right leg offered a peek at her strappy Jimmy Choo sandals.

Her bob was slicked back and coiffed in a deep side-parting and with a retro flick by her hairstylist Ciler Peksah, while her MUA Patsy O'Neill gave the star a bold brow, taupe lip and dewy complexion.

She wrote on Instagram: "Let’s go to the Movies 🍿… it’s movie week on @dancingonice … You are in for a treat! See you soon @itv #hwstyle💁🏼‍♀️✨ dress by @rasario shoes by @jimmychoo jewellery by @susannahlovisjewellers ✨".

The presenter's latest look comes after she channelled Barbie in a bubblegum pink, strapless design last weekend.

© Instagram The ITV star was a vision in a Rasario dress teamed with Susannah Lovis earrings and Jimmy Choo shoes

The vibrant dress boasted a gathered bow at the left shoulder and a figure-skimming, flattering column silhouette.

With her icy blonde bob coiffed in a sleek style and her pretty features defined by a glamorous beauty concoction, Holly could have been mistaken for Barbie icon Margot Robbie.

© Instagram Holly Willoughby in pink column dress with bow on left shoulder for Dancing on Ice

And to kick off the launch episode of this year's Dancing on Ice, Holly went all out in shimmering Suzanne Neville sequins.

The low-cut number was oh-so-flattering and the perfect amount of sparkle for the Sunday night family-friendly show.

© Instagram Last week saw the blonde beauty rocking a sparkly, silver and sequinned Suzanne Neville dress

Holly's stylist Danielle previously gave an insight into working with the presenter in a post on lifestyle blog, Wylde Moon.

"I love the aspect of the job where I get to meet people that wouldn't normally cross my path in everyday life. And most importantly the fact that I get to work with my friends! Because we spend so much time together, there’s nothing we don’t know about each other's lives and support each other through," she said.

© Instagram Holly's DOI dresses are always out of this world, courtesy of stylist Danielle Whiteman

"It’s honestly not like work. I'm so lucky… apart from the returns… did I mention the returns?!"

Holly's grand return to the small screen comes three months after she announced she would be retiring from the This Morning sofa.

The news came off the back of a tumultuous few months for Holly and the breakdown of her close friendship with former co-host Phillip Schofield, who resigned from the role following his relationship with a much younger man being made public.

© Instagram The former This Morning host always brings her A-game on the ice

In her statement, the mum-of-three said: "I have let ITV know today that after 14 years, I will not be returning to This Morning. To everyone who has ever worked on the show over the years, thank you so so much. This is such a difficult goodbye, you are incredible and I forever will be proud of what we've done together.

She continued: "Thank you to everyone at ITV for being supportive. To every guest who has sat on our sofa, thank you. Most of all, thank you to the wonderful viewers. You've been so loyal, so supportive and the very best company every day.

"Richard and Judy said 'we only look after this show, it will always belong to the viewers'. It's been an honour to just be part of its story and I know this story has many chapters left to go. Sadly, however, I now feel I have to make this decision for me and my family. I will miss you all so much. Holly."