Victoria Beckham styles it out on crutches in fitted leggings with Rapunzel hair

Victoria Beckham is not letting her foot injury get her down. The fashion icon, 49, was spotted on an outing in Paris rocking an immaculate off-duty look on Thursday where she made crutches look stylish.

The former Spice Girl was spotted wearing a pair of super-fitted black leggings with a black sweater with a round neck and the sleeves rolled up to the elbow.

© Getty Victoria Beckham rocked her crutches in fitted leggings

The mother-of-four accessorised her look with a statement gold watch with a pair of gold and pearl drop earrings with the coordinating chain necklace. She also stacked an array of gold rings.

© Getty Victoria Beckham was spotted on crutches in Paris

Victoria also pulled off a pair of oversized black square sunglasses which screamed 'A-list' and on the foot which wasn't in a boot, she wore a pair of white Nike 'Air Jordan 4' trainers with coordinating Nike Jordan ribbed socks.

© Getty Victoria's Rapunzel hair was stunning

We also can't get over the businesswoman's Rapunzel-esque hair. During the Spice Girls days, Victoria was synonymous with a blunt bob, but now she is giving longer hair a try. She styled her extended locks in loose bouncy waves and completed her look with a black crossbody bag.

The former girl band member has been walking on crutches after sustaining a foot injury. The star was working out when she fell and broke her foot, her husband and former footballer David Beckham revealed on Instagram in February.

© Getty Victoria rocked short hair in her girl band era

But Victoria doesn't let her injury get in her way. Earlier this month, she walked the catwalk on crutches after presenting her Women Ready-to-wear Fall-Winter 2024/2025 collection as part of Paris Fashion Week.

She rocked a pair of wide-leg trousers with a black short-sleeved top and gold jewellery. Her hair looked even longer on this occasion with honey-toned streaks running through her curls.

© Getty Victoria Beckham rocked crutches on the Paris runway

Victoria was seen earlier that day on the streets of Paris looking effortlessly cool. She was seen wearing a pair of wide-leg trousers with a fine pinstripe that were so long that they covered her boot entirely.

© Getty Victoria Beckham was seen leaving her hotel during Paris Fashion Week

Her cunning style trick was taken to the next level with a stylish cropped leather jacket with boxy shoulders and a black round-neck tee. She once again rounded off her look with oversized black sunnies and dainty gold jewellery.

© Getty Victoria wore trousers that hid her boot

Victoria switched up her look when she added a pop of colour to her wardrobe. The star of Beckham was seen wearing black jodhpur-style bottoms with a khaki hooded coat that had a cinching built-in waist-tie.

© Getty Victoria Beckham was seen in Paris in a khaki cinched coat

The style icon wore a nude patent shoe with a black love heart on the toe of her non-boot foot. Prior to her injury, Victoria was seen on the red carpet with her daughter-in-law Nicola Peltz to celebrate her new movie Lola, alongside her sons Cruz, 19, and Brooklyn, 25.

© Getty Victoria and Nicola Peltz Beckham attend the premiere of Lola in style

VB looked sensational in a fitted black suit and black heels whilst Brooklyn's wife looked incredible in a white corset top and flared low-rise white trousers.