Holly Willoughby pulled out all the stops for an event celebrating This Morning's 30th birthday on Monday evening. The TV presenter looked glamorous in a black polka dot dress with frill detail for the celebrations, and couldn't resist posing for an outfit photo in her kitchen before leaving home.

"Tonight @bafta are honouring @thismorning with a special award... so proud of everyone who has been a part of This Morning for the last 30 years!" Holly wrote on Instagram. The photo showed the mum-of-three standing with one hand on her hip as she posed in her gorgeous kitchen.

Holly Willoughby looked gorgeous in a Michael Kors Collection dress

The 37-year-old wore an elegant black-and-white polka dot dress from Michael Kors Collection at Harvey Nichols, which showcased her slim waist and featured frill detailing around the neckline and sleeves. Holly styled the dress with Christian Louboutin peep-toe heels and jewellery from Jessica McCormack. Her hair was down in loose waves with a Tilly Thomas Lux jewelled hair clip to secure one side behind her ear. Smoky eye makeup and a slick of burgundy lipstick set the glamorous look off to perfection. Within moments of being shared on Instagram, the photo received hundreds of admiring comments from Holly's fans, who commented on her "gorgeous" and "fabulous" ensemble.

The designer look comes just hours after Holly stepped out in a bargain high street outfit to host This Morning on Monday. Holly wore a powder blue dress adorned with pink flowers from Joanie, which is a steal at £45 and looked gorgeous styled with her trusty blush pink LK Bennett heels.

Earlier on Monday, Holly wore a £45 Joanie dress

The Celebrity Juice star is a pro at mixing both high street and designer labels, and launched her own special edit for Marks & Spencer on Thursday, featuring a range of autumn must-haves. Talking about her new stylish new project, Holly said: "I have grown up with and have always loved M&S, so when they asked me to be a Brand Ambassador, of course I said yes! I have really enjoyed picking my must-haves for Autumn, for me, confidence and great fit are key when it comes to styles; I really hope I can inspire people to be brave and have a little bit more fun with their wardrobe."

