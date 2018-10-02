Ruth Langsford surprises fans after dying hair – and she looks great! The This Morning host looked glamorous with her new do

Ruth Langsford wowed fans at the beginning of the week after taking a trip to the hairdressers to change up her look. To ensure her hair was TV ready for her presenting duties on This Morning and Loose Women, Ruth opted for platinum blonde highlights, which she got done at her local salon, Leo Bancroft in Weybridge, Surrey. Ruth shared photos on social media of herself in the salon chair with her hair in foil, and another showcasing the finished results. "All done! Thank you @kristenmoore26… that's her with the long, golden locks… already on to her next client!" Ruth captioned the photo. Fans were quick to compliment Ruth on her new look, with one writing: "Looking fabulous," while another said: "Now that looks very nice, can't wait to see you on TV!" A third added: "That's really radiant, it really lifts you."

Ruth Langsford took a trip to the salon for a new blonder hair look

This isn’t the first time of late that Ruth has taken a trip to the hairdressers. Last week, Eamonn Holmes' wife was seen having hair extensions applied. Taking to Instagram once again, Ruth said: "Good morning. I am having my hair extensions. These little things. They are for more thickness rather than length, obviously. They have been taken out and are being put in so you can keep the same ones – clever isn’t it?!" Ruth has previously revealed that she has taken to getting tape extensions after her hair was thinning as a result of the menopause – a common side effect.

The This Morning host was pleased with the finished results

There's an extra-special reason for Ruth to be ensuring that her hair is looking its best right now, as it was revealed this week that along with husband Eamonn, she will be covering Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's royal wedding live from Windsor for ITV. The couple will be hosting a special programme entitled This Morning at the Royal Wedding.

Eamonn and Ruth usually present the Friday slots of the daytime TV show, but the This Morning special on 12 October will run for an extended time from 9:25am to 12:30pm. The special will capture the atmosphere and arrivals at St George's Chapel before crossing to live coverage of the ceremony at 11am. Viewers will be given an inside view of the wedding service, including the departure of the bride and groom as they leave the chapel.

