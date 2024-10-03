Cat Deeley's outfit costs over £1,500 - but I've found affordable versions on the high street

Cat Deeley's This Morning outfits are, on the whole, affordable. The presenter often wears pieces from the likes of Mint Velvet, River Island, & Other Stories and John Lewis, and weaves in more spenny fashion from designers and her own wardrobe.

The 47-year-old bucked her trend on Thursday's edition of the show and gone rogue in an outfit that, at my calculation, costs upwards of £1,000. Cat's shown her star power with a ridiculously wearable look that yes, is on the more luxurious side, but can easily replicated on the high street - and that's what I'm here for.

© Instagram Loving Cat Deeley's stylish look on Thursday's This Morning

Let's break down Cat's outfit from Thursday's show, which she handily posts on her Instagram Stories under #catscloset (cute!). On top, Cat's wearing an on-trend burgundy silky shell top, from Parisian label La Collection. The blouse is from Cat's own collection, and similar pieces on the brand's website retail for upwards of £400.

Her cool-girl leather shorts are from Anine Bing, costing £295. Made from recycled leather, they're an easy to wear length and I'd copy Cat by adding tights and swapping skirts or leather skirts for a pair of leather shorts - they're cool, non?

A closer look at Cat's gorge outfit on This Morning

Cat's boots are a classic pair from LK Bennett, a brand she often wears. Cat's exact black knee high boots are the Caterina Black High Slim Block Stiletto Boot, with an almond shaped toe, high block heel and slightly studded detailing. Costing £549, they take Cat's outfit to around £1,244. Add in her chunky Tilly Sveaas jewellery, including the Gold Curb Link Bracelet, £360, and £295 Retro Gold Bangle, and my calculations say we're at a wardrobe cost of £1,899.

Ready to copy Cat's look for less? Me too. Starting with her blouse, I've tracked down a similar top from Next. Costing £24, it isn't as silky looking as Cat's but still has that silk-like sheen. The Next top is made from a soft modal material, and I'd suggest sizing up to get that more oversized look like Cat's.

SHOP SIMILAR: Next Burgundy Soft Tshirt £24 at Next

The Merlot colour is a close match to Cat's burgundy top, and the colour of the season - Cat's loving the deep purply-red the past few weeks, having worn it a few times.

Onto Cat's leather shorts. Recycled leather or real leather isn't going to be possible on a budget, but these New Look faux leather shorts are only £22.99 for a similar look to Cat's.

SHOP SIMILAR: New Look Faux Leather Shorts £22.99 at New Look

They have the same sort of shape as Cat's, with a high waist and slightly flared short, and you could easily remove the tie on the New Look shorts to replace with your own black belt - it definitely would elevate the look of them.

SHOP SIMIILAR: H&M Knee High Boots £139.99 at H&M

As for the boots, H&M has a very twinning pair for £139.99. These boots are also knee length, have a block heel and an almond toe and I love the slightly loose top section for a cooler take on the classic knee high boot.