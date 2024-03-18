Strictly's Nadiya Bychkova dazzles in glittering mini dress for night at the ballet with her love Kai Widdrington

Nadiya Bychkova looked divine as she graced the Ballet Icons Gala 2024 at The London Coliseum on Sunday night.
The Strictly Come Dancing professional, who was joined by her partner, Kai Widdrington, wore a beautiful asymmetrical mini dress in a bridal white hue.
The figure-flattering number, which was elevated with a dramatic ruffled trim, was given a healthy dose of Strictly sparkle with rhinestones embedded across the neckline.
Nadiya, 34, wore her blonde hair in a sleek, low ponytail and added glittering silver hoops to complete her look. Her boyfriend Kai, 28, looked equally dapper in a smart black tuxedo.
Before falling in love with her Strictly co-star, Nadiya was engaged to Slovenian footballer Matija Skarabot, with whom she shares her seven-year-old daughter, Mila.
"Being a mother to Mila was and still is my priority," Nadiya revealed in an exclusive interview with HELLO! when discussing her relationship with Kai. "This was my first relationship after not being with the father of my daughter.
"When you're a mum, you don’t jump into a relationship saying: 'I'm in love,' and that's it. It's a big responsibility and I'm very protective of my daughter."
After keeping their relationship under wraps for several months, Nadiya and Kai finally went public with their relationship in 2022 - and it seems their romance has gone from strength to strength.
"I just knew Nadiya was The One," Kai told HELLO! of the moment he fell for his co-star, shortly after he joined the show in September 2021
"She's the most beautiful woman I’ve ever seen, but the real beauty is not just what you see on the outside – it’s the person on the inside I fell in love with. People often misjudge her and just see a stunning blonde girl, but she’s more than that. She’s the kindest person I’ve ever met in my entire life, and the most amazing mother.