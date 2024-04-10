Strictly's Claudia Winkleman wows in knee-high leather boots at star-studded bash

Strictly Come Dancing host Claudia Winkleman looked nothing short of fabulous on Tuesday evening as she stepped out to attend a star-studded bash in London.

For the glamorous occasion, the 52-year-old exuded vampy glamour in a chic double-breasted black blazer which she wore layered over a silky, pearl-hued shirt. Claudia teamed her statement garment with a pair of leg-lengthening black leggings and a pair of glossy knee-high leather boots.

© Joe Pepler/PinPep The former BBC Radio 2 host donned a pair of knee-high boots

The TV star, who recently hosted BBC One's hit show, The Traitors, wore her trademark raven locks down loose and accentuated her features with her signature black kohl eyeliner and creamy, nude lipstick.

Following the glitzy event, which took place at Searcy's at The Gherkin, Claudia said in a statement: "What a brilliant evening! I'm so excited to be partnering with No7 again to celebrate the first anniversary of the incredible Future Renew range."

© Joe Pepler/PinPep Claudia looked sensational in head-to-toe black

She continued: "It really is a game-changer when it comes to skincare and damage reversal. The evening has been filled with chatting all things skincare and some of our skincare regrets – it's great to know that No7 can help us reverse some of those faux-pas now!"

Joining her at the event were a slew of stars including three members from the most recent series of The Traitors: Mollie Pearce, Jasmine Boatswain and Diane Carson. The trio appeared in high spirits as they enjoyed a mini reunion with host Claudia.

Former Big Breakfast host Denise Van Outen also attended the exclusive bash where she performed an energetic DJ set. For the special occasion, the 49-year-old rocked a funky black bomber jacket emblazoned with sunshine yellow peace symbols.

© Harvey Williams-Fairley/PinPep Denise Van Outen performed a DJ set at the star-studded party

She wore her platinum blonde locks in a centre part and elevated her glam get-up with a palette of radiance-boosting makeup.

Claudia's dazzling appearance comes after she bid an emotional farewell to BBC Radio 2. The star departed her show back in March, opting to sign-off with Oasis's hit track, 'Wonderwall'. The radio host confirmed that she would be stepping back from her radio role back in December last year. Take a look at her final radio show in the video below...

WATCH: Claudia Winkleman shares emotional message as she leaves BBC Radio 2

At the time, she explained: "I absolutely love Radio 2 and it’s been a privilege to host the Saturday morning show for three years. I will miss our amazing guests, our brilliant listeners and the one and only Sally Traffic.

"The truth is my children are growing up inordinately fast so I have decided to follow them around at home before they leave for good. I'm incredibly grateful to everyone who works on the show, I will continue to visit with badly made biscuits and will pester the bosses to present the odd special."

© Getty Images Claudia Winkleman joined BBC Radio 2 back in 2008

Reflecting on her replacement, comedian Romesh Ranganathan, she added: "I couldn't be happier that Romesh is taking over Saturday mornings on Radio 2. He is brilliantly laugh-out-loud funny, and I’ll listen every single week as my kids beg me to leave them alone."