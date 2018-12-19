Jennifer Lopez leaves little to the imagination in sheer dress next to Alex Rodriguez How does she do it?

We just don't know how Jennifer Lopez manages to do it less than a week before Christmas but she's managed to pull off a sheer gown flawlessly. In a stunning image, posted by her boyfriend, Alex Rodriguez, the Latino songstress can been seen on a swing alongside her partner looking the epitome of glamour. Wearing a silver, chain-like gown that left little to the imagination, the design featured a high neckline, long-sleeved and mesh like fabric that showed off her skin and silhouette. Predictably, her rock-hard abs and enviable figure were fully on-show. She stuck to her go-to beauty look of stunning golden skin, smokey eyes and her hair worn relaxed and wavy.

Not one to be upstaged by his legendary love, Alex Rodriguez also dressed up for the photograph, which is part of a shoot with People magazine in the US. He looked utterly dapper in a buttoned-up navy waistcoat and matching trousers, a lilac shirt, a grey and white checked tie and smart brown lace-up leather shoes and he accessorised with an impressive gold watch.

Arguably a very stylish couple, over the two years they've been together, they have both served serious #stylegoals, frequently appearing on Jennifer's instagram looking incredible together. They recently stepped out for the premiere of Jennifer Lopez's new show, Second Act, looking every inch the a-list love birds. Jennifer opted for an unforgettable neon pink gown with a ginormous mesh skirt to walk the red carpet while Alex looked dapper in a snappy black tie suit. On a recent day out the pair looked ready to take on the world with Alex dressed in black and J-Lo sporting a Chanel pencil skirt with belt and a turtle neck and pointed white stilettos. Couple goals? Oh, absolutely.